Salena Zito Calls Out 'Newsweek' Churnalist Trying to Destroy a Small Business Owner

Earlier, we told you about 'Newsweek' having a full on meltdown because Donald Trump visited a fast food restaurant. They did not stop there. They had to drag out a health report from the last time that location was inspected to show it failed.

Advertisement

An inspection report for the McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania cited employees not having "hands clean and properly washed."https://t.co/qbTCVIXki9 pic.twitter.com/LUTPq32CiQ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2024

The McDonald's restaurant where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump briefly worked on Sunday failed its last health inspection, documents show. The former president manned the fry station and served takeout to people in the drive-thru lane in Feasterville-Trevose in Bucks County, a key swing voter area in battleground Pennsylvania. The restaurant was closed to the public for Trump's visit. Trump, a big fan of McDonald's food and a self-professed germophobe, wore an apron over his shirt and tie but did not wear gloves or a hairnet during his visit, stating that his hands were "nice and clean." According to the Meidas Touch, he went straight to work without washing his hands. Employees not washing their hands was one of the reasons that restaurant failed its most recent inspection

One of the best actual journalists covering the election, Salena Zito offered some background about the 'Newsweek' author.

The reporter who wrote this is based in London, UK. Her beat is reporting on abortion rights, race, education, sexual abuse & capital punishment.

Which means this 7 months old report handed to her likely came from the Harris campaign who are trying to destroy a small business https://t.co/KOPRHyARa6 — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 21, 2024

Anytime a Canadian or someone from the U.K. comments on American politics, it is sure to be annoying and dumb.

They are vile https://t.co/pVsm4IPEHN — Carol Price (@CarolPrice38538) October 21, 2024

Democrats despise small business owners. https://t.co/Mr5osDtWOc — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) October 21, 2024

Anyone who thinks this is below the belt in any way doesn’t know @KamalaHarris. She is ruthless, ambitious and self centered. An incredibly dangerous combination. https://t.co/YAMIAifmKk — Annine Madok (@ninamadok) October 21, 2024

She is a typical Democrat.

I spent more than 11 years working in restaurants. This is some epic digging for a violation. Also go read Kitchen Confidential.



Worse, whoever owns this restaurant is now in legal and personal jeopardy. Maybe Trump isn't wrong when he says they are after you, he's in the way. https://t.co/Nt5xH70ZG2 — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

The owner made the mistake of publicly supporting a Republican. Leftists now believe they must destroy him.

They have no shame in their lust to hang on to power at any cost. https://t.co/Pogon8aeq5 — Matt Oberhardt (@obes00) October 21, 2024

Maybe Kamala could have her journo superfriends get a rodeo clown fired to remind nostalgic Democrats of the glorious Obama years, back when this sort of thing used to work like a charm. https://t.co/Z0YaJobT50 pic.twitter.com/94iJuPDc9I — ryuge (@0ryuge) October 21, 2024

Just like old times.