Salena Zito Calls Out 'Newsweek' Churnalist Trying to Destroy a Small Business Owner

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:50 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier, we told you about 'Newsweek' having a full on meltdown because Donald Trump visited a fast food restaurant. They did not stop there. They had to drag out a health report from the last time that location was inspected to show it failed.

The McDonald's restaurant where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump briefly worked on Sunday failed its last health inspection, documents show.

The former president manned the fry station and served takeout to people in the drive-thru lane in Feasterville-Trevose in Bucks County, a key swing voter area in battleground Pennsylvania. The restaurant was closed to the public for Trump's visit.

Trump, a big fan of McDonald's food and a self-professed germophobe, wore an apron over his shirt and tie but did not wear gloves or a hairnet during his visit, stating that his hands were "nice and clean." According to the Meidas Touch, he went straight to work without washing his hands.

Employees not washing their hands was one of the reasons that restaurant failed its most recent inspection

One of the best actual journalists covering the election, Salena Zito offered some background about the 'Newsweek' author.

Anytime a Canadian or someone from the U.K. comments on American politics, it is sure to be annoying and dumb.

She is a typical Democrat.

The owner made the mistake of publicly supporting a Republican. Leftists now believe they must destroy him.

Just like old times.

