AOC Suggests Democrats Interrupt Football Fans and Bug Them to Vote and the...
Things Are Going SO BADLY for Hamas, Even Al-Qaeda's Telling Them to Throw...
Musk's Million Dollar Patriotic Pledge Has Democrats Pledging Legal Action
DELUSIONAL: MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire Wants Us to Believe Trump Is Going to Seize...
Who is at the Helm? Leadership Void Leaves America's Enemies Emboldened
McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH)
Very Dead Hamas Monster's Overfed Wife Carried Luxury Handbag in Tunnels While Palestinian...
Former President Donald Trump Asks the Question Ronald Reagan Asked
Kamala Harris Campaign Drops New Campaign Ads and HOLY COW They're Insulting AND...
Byron York: CIA Guy Who Gave Democrats a Premise for the First Trump...
VIP
The Party of Tolerance: Pennsylvania Trump Supporters Receive VIOLENT Intimidation Letter
More Brothels Than Bodegas: NYC's 'Red Light' Neighborhood Is in AOC's District (Does...
SERIOUSLY? Days After Dissing Catholics and Kicking Christians Out of Her Rally, Kamala...
Dems Get DRAGGED Wishing 'Future President' Kamala Harris Happy Birthday, End Up DELETING...

Trump Practices Drive Thru Diplomacy as Woman Begs Not to Let U.S. Become Like Her Native Brazil (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:20 PM on October 20, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump trolled Kamala so hard today by showing up and working at a McDonalds. He made fries, worked the cash register and worked the drive thru window. One particular customer had a plea for Trump.

Advertisement

She begged President Trump to not allow America become like her native country of Brazil. Immigrants who fled political instability have a special interest in helping Trump win in the hopes of getting America back on track.

They can bring their gold medal to America, too.

Conservative women are just better.

Recommended

McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Don't give them any ideas.

It's obvious he really enjoys retail politics.

Oh, they are using their facial recognition software now to find out if she stole a piece of candy when she was five.

Everything Trump touches turns to gold.

Trump assured her that wouldn't happen.

Advertisement

Now, it's up to conservatives and those who want to save America to go vote.

It's time to get rid of all remnants of the Biden/Harris administration and focus on prosperity again.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FAST FOOD GOP MCDONALDS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
AOC Suggests Democrats Interrupt Football Fans and Bug Them to Vote and the GOP Couldn't Agree More
justmindy
Things Are Going SO BADLY for Hamas, Even Al-Qaeda's Telling Them to Throw in the Towel
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Campaign Drops New Campaign Ads and HOLY COW They're Insulting AND Cringe
Amy Curtis
Very Dead Hamas Monster's Overfed Wife Carried Luxury Handbag in Tunnels While Palestinians Starved
justmindy
DELUSIONAL: MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire Wants Us to Believe Trump Is Going to Seize Power Even If He Loses
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
McDonald J. Trump: He Did It! President Trump Makes McDonald's Fries (WATCH) FuzzyChimp
Advertisement