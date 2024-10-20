Trump Practices Drive Thru Diplomacy as Woman Begs Not to Let U.S. Become Like Her Native Brazil (WATCH)

President Trump trolled Kamala so hard today by showing up and working at a McDonalds. He made fries, worked the cash register and worked the drive thru window. One particular customer had a plea for Trump.
“Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil!” pic.twitter.com/ZEgujQMS35— Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 20, 2024
She begged President Trump to not allow America become like her native country of Brazil. Immigrants who fled political instability have a special interest in helping Trump win in the hopes of getting America back on track.
Hold on now. Some Brazil things need to be adopted https://t.co/eyH8MV9XLN pic.twitter.com/dPANR5JO2P— SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) October 20, 2024
They can bring their gold medal to America, too.
This is absolute perfection. https://t.co/gY2U0INoTn— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 20, 2024
Patriot QT Tracker #DriveThru 🍟🇧🇷💕🔭 https://t.co/wL9tk7TFr8 pic.twitter.com/R8ZgPBSKeF— 𝗍𝗈𝗎𝗋𝗂𝗌𝗍 (@th3t0ur1st) October 20, 2024
Conservative women are just better.
I love Brazilians https://t.co/0VmqfcwJHI— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) October 20, 2024
The media tomorrow - "Brazil is a great country with a great culture. Trump's troubling comments about another South American country." https://t.co/tr5rClykr0— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2024
Don't give them any ideas.
He’s having a Blast! https://t.co/vLzixnWtot— LaLa Bing (@LaLaBinQ) October 20, 2024
It's obvious he really enjoys retail politics.
Women love Trump! https://t.co/uLBx4Ug5Cj— CaptainQueenan (@captain_queenan) October 20, 2024
Media is gonna find this woman and do all they can to destroy her life https://t.co/ELTBql90ym— Tim Bates (@TimmmmBates) October 20, 2024
Oh, they are using their facial recognition software now to find out if she stole a piece of candy when she was five.
Brazil is trending. https://t.co/nzhVEHVBKc— Rorschach (@Rorschach_2359) October 20, 2024
Everything Trump touches turns to gold.
Brazilification is my number one concern. https://t.co/WLaa1K7MNd— McCarthy_was_right (@4theritereason) October 20, 2024
Trump assured her that wouldn't happen.
This is the best thing I've ever seen on social media.#Trump2024 https://t.co/VjSfcXqZ1m— Jeffrey McNamara (@JeffMcNamara777) October 20, 2024
Love him or hate him…— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 20, 2024
Trump is a once in a generation politician. https://t.co/6gR3SOvPxR
Whoever is running the Trump campaign is waaaaaaay better than whoever was running the show last time and it shows.— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 20, 2024
Way fewer gaffes.
He’s staying on message.
Not sure if it matters, but he’s actually campaigning like he should have been all along. https://t.co/3GX3rbWqFb
Now, it's up to conservatives and those who want to save America to go vote.
15 days to slow the spread of communism - VOTE DONALD J TRUMP https://t.co/c1uBbcCziJ— Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) October 20, 2024
Say what you want…— @jernalist (@jernalistNB) October 20, 2024
He knows what he’s doing. https://t.co/wOi9vHYPQG
It's time to get rid of all remnants of the Biden/Harris administration and focus on prosperity again.
