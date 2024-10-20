Very Dead Hamas Monster's Overfed Wife Carried Luxury Handbag in Tunnels While Palestinians Starved

With the announcement of the death of terrorist mastermind Yahya Sinwar, footage has been released of his movements in the months before his death. In the days before the October 7 massacre, he took his family (including his amply fed wife who is apparently not experiencing the famine they insist is happening in Palestine) underground. Twitter noticed an interesting detail about his wife's handbag.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s wife reportedly spotted with $32,000 Birkin bag as she went into hiding https://t.co/Dwqf0h7nTQ pic.twitter.com/JHZ5eMrYiZ — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2024

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s wife was reportedly spotted fleeing into a Gaza tunnel with a $32,000 Birkin bag hours before the Oct. 7 massacre, Israeli officials claimed. Sinwar, 61, and his wife Abu Zamar — holding what appears to be a super lux Hermes bag — can be seen helping their two young sons through the narrow bunker hallway at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2023, timestamped footage released by the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday shows. “While Gaza residents have no money for food, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife’s special love for money,” IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, alongside a screenshot of the woman holding what appeared to be a pricey black leather purse.

Are my eyes deceiving me or does Sinwar’s wife have a Birkin bag she’s carrying with her in the tunnels in Gaza?! pic.twitter.com/J92FA7IX3I — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 19, 2024

Yes. That appears to be a black Hermes Birkin 25, estimated retail value $32,500 — but you also have to buy $32,500 (an equal amount) at Hermes to qualify to buy. So let’s say, conservatively, they stole $65K from Gaza residents just to buy Sinwar’s wife a handbag. https://t.co/i6teoAGJ8A — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 19, 2024

The fashionistas of Twitter have spoken and explained what one must do to even qualify to purchase this bag.

Sinwar bought his wife, Samar, what looks to be a $32,000 Birkin bag while his regime left the majority of his population struggling to make ends meet. Yet he’s considered a Palestinian hero in the West?



Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/7iFEJYJ7Gt — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 19, 2024

We are told Palestinians are starving, but his wife is carrying $65,000 in handbags and she is also wearing Prada loafers, by the way. Apparently, terrorists like to spoil their wives.

Sinwar’s wife running through the tunnels of Gaza with a Birkin bag is just the perfect microcosm of crimes Hamas has waged against its own people. — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) October 20, 2024

The regular people suffer so the elite can hide underground with their luxury goods.

Never mind who killed Sinwar, I want to know who has Mrs. Sinwar’s Birkin bag. https://t.co/DI4aJIRXPu — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) October 20, 2024

That is what is being reported. Nice use of “humanitarian” funds eh? pic.twitter.com/ba3yAUs1IU — Rhonda Thomas (@RhondaT75962013) October 20, 2024

It's all a big con. Hopefully, her expensive handbag keeps her warm at night now that her monster of a husband is no longer Earth side.