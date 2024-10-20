Musk's Million Dollar Patriotic Pledge Has Democrats Pledging Legal Action
Very Dead Hamas Monster's Overfed Wife Carried Luxury Handbag in Tunnels While Palestinians Starved

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on October 20, 2024
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

With the announcement of the death of terrorist mastermind Yahya Sinwar, footage has been released of his movements in the months before his death. In the days before the October 7 massacre, he took his family (including his amply fed wife who is apparently not experiencing the famine they insist is happening in Palestine) underground. Twitter noticed an interesting detail about his wife's handbag.

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s wife was reportedly spotted fleeing into a Gaza tunnel with a $32,000 Birkin bag hours before the Oct. 7 massacre, Israeli officials claimed. 

Sinwar, 61, and his wife Abu Zamar — holding what appears to be a super lux Hermes bag — can be seen helping their two young sons through the narrow bunker hallway at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2023, timestamped footage released by the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday shows. 

“While Gaza residents have no money for food, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife’s special love for money,” IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, alongside a screenshot of the woman holding what appeared to be a pricey black leather purse. 

The fashionistas of Twitter have spoken and explained what one must do to even qualify to purchase this bag.

We are told Palestinians are starving, but his wife is carrying $65,000 in handbags and she is also wearing Prada loafers, by the way. Apparently, terrorists like to spoil their wives.

The regular people suffer so the elite can hide underground with their luxury goods.

It's all a big con. Hopefully, her expensive handbag keeps her warm at night now that her monster of a husband is no longer Earth side.

