DeSantis Shuts Down Leftist 'Reporter' and the Fake Climate Agenda in Spectacular Fashion

Welp, that reporter was very dumb and walked right into that take down.

Narrative-driven reporter asks, "When will the words 'Climate Change' come out of your mouth?"@GovRonDeSantis rightly puts him in his place: "The chance of me virtue signaling for people in the media is ZERO."



Policy cannot be driven by the climate alarmists--we'd collpase. pic.twitter.com/flFV2Vxzf6 — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) October 17, 2024

It's like they don't even know who Ron DeSantis is. As if he would ever bend the knee to the media or Democrats (though they are one in the same). It's a master class in how to deal with the fake news media.

Did they read that it’s 60 degrees in Florida today? 😂 https://t.co/evEfcAxBRh — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) October 17, 2024

But Global Warming! This is the reason people live in Florida.

"I don't subscribe to your religion"



Perfect — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 17, 2024

It's so pitch perfect.

Desantis 2028 — GenX Warfare (@GenX_Warfare) October 17, 2024

Start with Trump 2024 and then that would be a great continuance of his legacy.

Love it! — Jeannie Ballentine (@goodbyegirl1012) October 17, 2024

The answer is: "The moment Kamala shares the specific data points that caused her to be against EV mandates and in favor of fracking. You get those data points, and I'll have a conversation about 'Climate Change.'" — Ahoy (@MinnTrusty) October 17, 2024

Kamala couldn't share data or articulate what climate change is if her life depended on it.

I love Ron DeSantis! He’s my governor and he’s the best! #LoveMyGov pic.twitter.com/hj1fRqgfK6 — Republican Landslide 2024 (@DARProud) October 17, 2024

It's good to see Republican leadership who know how to deal with the press.

Well done Governor — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) October 17, 2024

The governor takes another media hack to the woodshed. This brings me great joy. — Neanne Derthal (@neanne_derthal) October 17, 2024

DeSantis is based — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) October 17, 2024

The very definition of based.

Like a boss! — Phærocon Takoda (@PhaeroconTakoda) October 17, 2024

These “climate experts “ have no clue about wind currents and ocean currents. Never mind that the Gulf Stream/ current is particularly strong. Benjamin Franklin was the first to map it in 1769. — E Sweet (@SweetE346) October 17, 2024

They use 'climate change' as an excuse to pass their pet projects and tax everyday people to death.

He’s a great Governor! So impressed with him — toots@4460 (@toots4460) October 17, 2024

Plant lots of trees. Create ponds. You can't hike and camp in a carbon capture facility. When the climate change hysteria goes away, the trees will still be here - operating without cost. — Omer Causey (@Omer_Causey) October 17, 2024

If anyone was wondering why the media was trying to destroy DeSantis during the primaries, this answer is an excellent example.



He doesn’t play their games and it’s glorious — General Disarray 🇺🇸 (@GenralDisarray9) October 17, 2024

He makes them look foolish too often and they don't like it at all. They'll do their very best to get rid of him.