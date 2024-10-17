Ancient Altars to Alter Nasty Weather? 'Journo' Suggests Human Sacrifice to Appease Hurric...
VIP
DeSantis Shuts Down Leftist 'Reporter' and the Fake Climate Agenda in Spectacular Fashion

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:35 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara

Welp, that reporter was very dumb and walked right into that take down.

It's like they don't even know who Ron DeSantis is. As if he would ever bend the knee to the media or Democrats (though they are one in the same). It's a master class in how to deal with the fake news media.

But Global Warming! This is the reason people live in Florida. 

It's so pitch perfect.

Start with Trump 2024 and then that would be a great continuance of his legacy.

Kamala couldn't share data or articulate what climate change is if her life depended on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE FLORIDA HURRICANE RON DESANTIS CLIMATE CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

