Twitter Imagines Questions Joe Rogan Might Ask Kamala After Her Cringe Worthy Performance on Fox

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:20 PM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Yesterday, we told you about rumors Kamala Harris might do the Joe Rogan podcast. After her meltdown with Baier, Kamala likely won't do anymore actual press, but Twitter sure hopes she does. It would be comedy gold. Tonight, some hilarious tweeps imagined the questions Rogan might ask Kamala. 

Fingers crossed!

She's going to hide in her house until Election Day after this.

Might as well suggest some questions for Joe just in case.

Let's talk about mandating vaccines for our military, for example

Good luck trying to fill up three hours, Kamala!

The looks on Rogan's face would be priceless.

The grass was really green. 

It would be epic.

Followed by questions about why she never noticed Joe was basically not in his right mind any longer.

Thinking quickly on her feet is not her strong suit.

Kamala can't handle Jamie and the clips. Let's be honest.

Oof! That one has to hurt. Heh.

DEMOCRAT JOE ROGAN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

