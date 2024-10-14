After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What...
In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a Major E-mail Snafu

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Earlier today, we told you about Kamala Harris' alleged plagiarism debacle. In unsurprising news, her publisher seems as ham-handed as she is.

The lesson is to always check and double check the 'TO' and never 'Reply All'.

It's not good.

To be fair, they are all in cover up mode for different reasons.

What a goofy turn of events.

The bar for competency is in hell.

It's a big problem among the Democrats.

It's never Kamala's fault.

Attention Bret Baier and Fox. 

Keep the popcorn popping because things are just starting to get juicy.

Tags: DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS PLAGIARISM 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

