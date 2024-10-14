In an Effort To Run Cover for Kamala, Her Book Publisher Commits a Major E-mail Snafu

Earlier today, we told you about Kamala Harris' alleged plagiarism debacle. In unsurprising news, her publisher seems as ham-handed as she is.
BREAKING: Kamala Harris's publisher, Chronicle Books, is in damage control mode. The company accidentally sent my team an internal communication indicating that VP Lauren Hoffman is requiring that all inquiries about Harris's plagiarism go through the higher ups. pic.twitter.com/seiF3bu0R2— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024
The lesson is to always check and double check the 'TO' and never 'Reply All'.
Both Harris and Walz are now dealing with PR disasters. https://t.co/6fX7Ip1F0c— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 14, 2024
It's not good.
How is it that in the Year of Our Lord 2024 people are STILL accidentally Cc’ing the wrong recipients on email chains?! This is basic internet stuff! https://t.co/SBcULoBP6I— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 14, 2024
Kamala Harris’s publisher appears to be taking the allegations of plagiarism much more seriously than the @nytimes, according to this email they mistakenly sent me 🙃 https://t.co/mpFzQJtEKL— Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) October 14, 2024
To be fair, they are all in cover up mode for different reasons.
I haven't seen such an email snafu since Michael Scott sent his pictures of Jan in Sandals, Jamaica to packaging at Dunder Mifflin dot com. https://t.co/40SduvqOis— Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) October 14, 2024
What a goofy turn of events.
So you’re saying she really is @JoeBiden 2.0?— Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) October 14, 2024
The ChatGPT @VP strikes again! https://t.co/Ppk2GZlT8P
I love living in modern America where employees of major publishing companies struggle to write at a fifth-grade level. https://t.co/qY430ypOex— SatanWatch 👿 (@_SatanWatch) October 14, 2024
The bar for competency is in hell.
That's ironic plagiarism was the reason that Biden had to drop out of the race in the '80s https://t.co/K1mkG38zqo— Patrick Seven (@Patrick98109645) October 14, 2024
It's a big problem among the Democrats.
they’re going to point the blame elsewhere (other author, publisher, etc), issue a statement and refuse all media inquiries. guiding principle will be protecting her from journalistic fraud, not truth of matter. NYT, MSNBC and their adjacent shills will then push the new fraud… https://t.co/GlzjEPSuyC— Ryan Costello (@RyanCostello) October 14, 2024
It's never Kamala's fault.
This is a newsworthy question, @BretBaier for Wednesday’s interview.— Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) October 14, 2024
There are receipts to show that Kamala Harris committed clear plagiarism, from @realchrisrufo , who broke the story about the President of Harvard doing the same. https://t.co/wERddGlhIR
Attention Bret Baier and Fox.
Panic breeds mistakes like this. 👇— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 14, 2024
Rest assured that inside the Kamala campaign they will burn the meaning oil on how to handle this. https://t.co/HjOuH0H7kC
I love October surprises. https://t.co/alIbNohhuz— WBS Apparel (@WBSApparel) October 14, 2024
Keep the popcorn popping because things are just starting to get juicy.
