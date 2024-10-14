Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala...
After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What Martha Raddatz Has to Say Now

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on October 14, 2024
Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Although, the Democrats insist the Venezuela gangs taking over apartment complexes in Colorado is a right wing fever dream, there seems to be more evidence it is true, after all. 

The proof of Tren de Aragua’s violence in Aurora, Colo., is written in blood. 

A fed-up landlord in the Denver suburb has shared a bloody photo of one of its workers after the man was allegedly beaten to a pulp by members of the brutal Venezuelan prison gang for refusing to let them stay in a vacant apartment they had taken over. 

The Brooklyn-based company claimed that the gang effectively stole entire apartment complexes out from under it by threatening employees and tried to extort it for a cut of the rent in exchange for being allowed to keep operating the properties. 

In an attempt to discredit this fact for political purposes and avoid governmental accountability, some have spread false information about our situation.”

The company, which owns and had managed the properties, posted multiple surveillance videos from its apartment complexes — including the footage of the beating of the employee late last year — that it said prove the gang has a foothold in Aurora. 

The cameras don't lie.

Literally, she just said it this past Sunday.

Just a brief walk down memory lane. Would Martha say that to this apartment worker's face?

Perhaps if it was Martha's friend or family member, she would find it more appalling.

The gaslighting is unreal.

Unless and until it effects the elites, nothing at all will change.

