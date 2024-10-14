After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What Martha Raddatz Has to Say Now

Although, the Democrats insist the Venezuela gangs taking over apartment complexes in Colorado is a right wing fever dream, there seems to be more evidence it is true, after all.

Pictured: Aurora apartment worker beaten to a pulp by Tren de Aragua — as owners say migrant gang took over and tried to extort them https://t.co/JNcvDmJ4GV pic.twitter.com/K8INeOqim0 — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2024

The proof of Tren de Aragua’s violence in Aurora, Colo., is written in blood. A fed-up landlord in the Denver suburb has shared a bloody photo of one of its workers after the man was allegedly beaten to a pulp by members of the brutal Venezuelan prison gang for refusing to let them stay in a vacant apartment they had taken over. The Brooklyn-based company claimed that the gang effectively stole entire apartment complexes out from under it by threatening employees and tried to extort it for a cut of the rent in exchange for being allowed to keep operating the properties. In an attempt to discredit this fact for political purposes and avoid governmental accountability, some have spread false information about our situation.” The company, which owns and had managed the properties, posted multiple surveillance videos from its apartment complexes — including the footage of the beating of the employee late last year — that it said prove the gang has a foothold in Aurora.

The cameras don't lie.

But @MarthaRaddatz said this was no big deal https://t.co/g5BMpneJBU — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 14, 2024

Literally, she just said it this past Sunday.

NEW: JD Vance torches ABC’s Martha Raddatz after she minimized the illegal immigrant gang takeovers because “only a handful” of apartments complexes have been seized.



Raddatz: “The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes...”



Vance: “Do you hear yourself? Only… pic.twitter.com/TPXdNTD5UH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 13, 2024

Just a brief walk down memory lane. Would Martha say that to this apartment worker's face?

But we’re the bigots for noticing and Trump is Hitler for talking about it



What a world https://t.co/i9WF405A2F — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 14, 2024

.@MarthaRaddatz would like to remind you that it's only a "handful" of apartments in America that have been invaded by Venezuelan gang members.



That's why you shouldn't vote for Trump. It's only a handful. https://t.co/TkRaWaryTa — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 14, 2024

Perhaps if it was Martha's friend or family member, she would find it more appalling.

Good thing this is only happening in a handful of apartment complexes. https://t.co/favLYtoIyk — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 14, 2024

Remember talking about this obvious thing that isnt happening is racist https://t.co/R9KdOfLkdN — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 14, 2024

The gaslighting is unreal.

Look it’s just a handful of cases. Isolated incidents. No big deal, right, @MarthaRaddatz? https://t.co/wW0DGepyzZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 14, 2024

If we lived in a functioning society we would’ve sent in military forces on day one. This cannot be allowed to happen. This is such a profound violation of the social contract that it can’t even be put into words. https://t.co/5MM5lyyzPk — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) October 14, 2024

Unless and until it effects the elites, nothing at all will change.