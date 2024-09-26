Alex Soros Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for World Leaders in Hopes of a New World Order

Alex Soros has had a plethora of house guests as of late.

No better way to kick off the UN General Assembly and Climate Week than with my dear friend @miaamormottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. She is one of the world’s greatest leaders, tirelessly fighting for a fair energy transition and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/s0yTmvg9PB — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 25, 2024

Advertisement

Inspiring conversation with @Tsihanouskaya, who embodies resilience and determination, in her unwavering struggle for democracy in Belarus. pic.twitter.com/5ovOAN8JhO — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 26, 2024

Wonderful to catch up with my dear friend, Colombian Foreign Minister @LuisGMurillo during a hectic UN General Assembly week. pic.twitter.com/ScsHXJnguf — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 26, 2024

It seems strange for all the world leaders to show up at a house of a person who doesn't hold any elected office.

Always a highlight to get to see Polish FM @radeksikorski, no matter the topic you always leave with a smile because of his incredible wit! 🇵🇱🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/L0g7uHmUUK — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 26, 2024

Honored to meet @aniellefranco, a trailblazer in the fight for racial justice in Brazil who now champions racial equality on the global stage as part of President Lula’s cabinet. Anielle carries on the legacy of her sister, Marielle, an activist and politician who was tragically… pic.twitter.com/pK25B7V3lq — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 26, 2024

He's such a popular guy.

Why is Alex Soros hosting world leaders at his personal residence? https://t.co/99rX4DYUkl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2024

It's a good question.

It's giving Dr. Evil vibes.

To confirm leaders’ wire information? https://t.co/MKYpPWNoqH — John murtagh (@timetoseeit2) September 27, 2024

They need to fill out their Direct Deposit paperwork.

This whole “climate change week” elites shindig this week in NYC has given me big time icks…so tired of the private jet set grifting. https://t.co/eGCdjsXZGT — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) September 27, 2024

They have to pick up their monthly stipend https://t.co/D0lSWZBTQg — Bullplop (@BryantBullplop) September 27, 2024

It is almost the end of the month.

So there are no transcripts. https://t.co/yJ8qY1euIE — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) September 27, 2024

Because he has way more money than they do, and they want to find out what's required to get their hands on some of it. Doesn't matter what. His wish is their command. https://t.co/LLnQ5BjJvo — Joel Engel (@joelengel) September 27, 2024

Advertisement

Literally, they will do whatever he says.

Where are all the lemmings to sing in chorus that this is a violation of the Logan Act? https://t.co/WdUwcsLtsy — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) September 27, 2024

That only applies to Republicans.

Someone who's father worked gleefully for the bad man with the bad mustache,is showing off his new puppets. https://t.co/ZKqPtg0vvF — johnathan whitmer (@headlessinfidel) September 27, 2024

It's almost like he is hand picking the leaders.