Axios: House Democrats Fume as Republicans Pounce on Zelenskyy Campaign Visit
President Biden Lies About 'Secretary Vance' Saying Shootings Are a Fact of Life
Rep. Ro Khanna Wants to Cap Child Care at $10 a Day
Elon Musk Has an Interesting Theory About the Latest Stories of Expedited Citizenship
Trump and Vance Would Ridicule Jesus as a Childless Hippie
The World Turns a Blind Eye to Iran's Hypocrisy
Joe Biden Was Asked About Mayor Eric Adams and His Answer Was 'Enlightening'...
Blowhard John Harwood Gets WRECKED for Saying Struggling Americans Are Just Pretending the...
Time for Bed, Gramps! Watch Lying Joe Biden Yell About the Second Amendment...
With Israel Kicking the SNOT Out of Hezbollah, Western Nations Demand They Go...
JD Vance Doxxed, Keith Olbermann and Others Approve
'Middle Class' Kamala Harris Snags Another Endorsement From a Rich, Spoiled, Privileged Ce...
Crowd Chants 'Resign' After NYC Mayor Eric Adams Gives Press Conference Following Indictme...
Notice a PATTERN Here? Kamala Harris Also Favored Nuking Filibuster to Pass Green...

Alex Soros Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for World Leaders in Hopes of a New World Order

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on September 26, 2024
Twitchy

Alex Soros has had a plethora of house guests as of late.

Advertisement

It seems strange for all the world leaders to show up at a house of a person who doesn't hold any elected office.

Recommended

Axios: House Democrats Fume as Republicans Pounce on Zelenskyy Campaign Visit
Brett T.
Advertisement

He's such a popular guy.

It's a good question.

It's giving Dr. Evil vibes.

They need to fill out their Direct Deposit paperwork.

It is almost the end of the month. 

Advertisement

Literally, they will do whatever he says.

That only applies to Republicans.

It's almost like he is hand picking the leaders.

Tags: CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axios: House Democrats Fume as Republicans Pounce on Zelenskyy Campaign Visit
Brett T.
Blowhard John Harwood Gets WRECKED for Saying Struggling Americans Are Just Pretending the Economy Sucks
Amy Curtis
HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)
Sam J.
Elon Musk Has an Interesting Theory About the Latest Stories of Expedited Citizenship
justmindy
'He Knows NOTHING About Being a Woman': Megyn Kelly DROPS THE HAMMER on Highest-Paid 'Female' CEO
Amy Curtis
President Biden Lies About 'Secretary Vance' Saying Shootings Are a Fact of Life
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Axios: House Democrats Fume as Republicans Pounce on Zelenskyy Campaign Visit Brett T.
Advertisement