A Peek Outside Rashida Tlaib's Office Reveals More About Her Priorities than her Policies Ever Could

Rashida Tlaib is elected to serve the people of the United States, but too often, it seems the good of this country is one of her last priorities. It's said you can tell a great deal about a woman by the items she chooses to surround herself with. The trinkets she uses to decorate do tell a story. What exactly do the flags outside of Tlaib's office tell the public?

You obviously have to laugh at the Palestinian flag next to the LGBT flag outside Rashida Tlaib’s office pic.twitter.com/9lSDZwzFXt — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 24, 2024

Tlaib has the 'Free Palestine' flag, the LGBTQ Flag, but not an American flag in sight. That's so weird.

As Bibi said, chickens for KFC. https://t.co/FV92n6Qi1Y — Matt Brooks (@mbrooksrjc) September 24, 2024

Terrorists have zero problem lying to people and leading fraudulent lives. It's allowed and encouraged. All that matters is you do what is required when the time comes. https://t.co/IRoIZdAJTC — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 24, 2024

Not everyone is fooled by Tlaib.

The funniest thing about intersectionality is all the head-on collisions. https://t.co/PbR0CkW6mP — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) September 24, 2024

That's a head on crash with sure casualties.

Nothing screams America like...checks notes...no American flag. Just...incredible. https://t.co/qlGrRV0BWl — iamjessehughes (@iamjessehughes) September 24, 2024

Still not one of them has gone over there to show their solidarity. Wonder why. https://t.co/GpyNRk1NLF — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) September 24, 2024

That's very interesting, isn't it?

I'm sure this is illegal if not downright treason https://t.co/EosjzjrrY7 — 🇺🇸Rich Ultra Nuclear MAGA Semi Fascist 🇺🇸 (@Phoenixpureblud) September 24, 2024

Huh. US congress person’s office.. something is missing… https://t.co/aIGzuLQJib — Jen ~ #IstandwithIsrael 💯 🎗️🧡🧡, 🇺🇸x5 (@JENin140) September 24, 2024

One thing missing is her cognitive skills.

It should be the only flag, honestly.

Can we ask her where the American flag is? 😬 https://t.co/O9MAsKfL5v — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) September 24, 2024

That feels like a very fair question.

That's a nice way of putting it.

The Palestinian flag is centered in a place of prominence next to the door. The LGBTQ+ flag is pushed to the side and looks like it’s about to fall over. You can tell which cause Tlaib genuinely believes in by the way the flags are displayed. https://t.co/Sgq7fBU74J — Independent American 🇺🇸 (@MAGAX1776) September 24, 2024

Furthermore, there is no American flag at ALL. That is the most telling.

What's with the post it notes? Looks unkempt and disordered, like Tlaib herself. — DrStock56 (@drstock56) September 24, 2024

Of course an American flag would just be offensive. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 24, 2024

Honestly, that which is behind the door is infinitely more laughable than that which is in front of it. — RegularEd (@RegularEd) September 25, 2024

Touche.