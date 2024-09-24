Fake News Outlet Teeing Up Headlines for Kamala Harris Campaign
A Peek Outside Rashida Tlaib's Office Reveals More About Her Priorities than her Policies Ever Could

justmindy  |  8:45 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rashida Tlaib is elected to serve the people of the United States, but too often, it seems the good of this country is one of her last priorities. It's said you can tell a great deal about a woman by the items she chooses to surround herself with. The trinkets she uses to decorate do tell a story. What exactly do the flags outside of Tlaib's office tell the public?

Tlaib has the 'Free Palestine' flag, the LGBTQ Flag, but not an American flag in sight. That's so weird.

Not everyone is fooled by Tlaib.

That's a head on crash with sure casualties.

That's very interesting, isn't it?

One thing missing is her cognitive skills.

It should be the only flag, honestly.

That feels like a very fair question.

That's a nice way of putting it.

Furthermore, there is no American flag at ALL. That is the most telling.

Touche.

