CNN Host Abby Phillip Disputes Kamala as Gun Grabber but Ryan Girdusky Handily Shuts Her Down

Kamala Harris is doing her best to run from her past on gun confiscation and apparently some at CNN seem to believe it is their job to help her erase her former words on record.

Advertisement

Me: "(Kamala) said I'm taking all your guns away a thousand days ago"



Leigh McGowan: "She never said that"



Me: "Yes, she did. It's mandatory gun buyback and now she's this proud gun owner."



Abby Phillips: "She didn't say all your guns"



Me: "No, just the ones that work" pic.twitter.com/v9pdrGsX3v — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 20, 2024

No one is surprised Democratic pundits go on television and try to confuse the viewers about Kamala's real record. The public has a right to expect the host (Abby Phillip) to be bias free and she certainly was NOT in that exchange. She was also very wrong. So, she not only has a platform to spread misinformation loudly, but she's also either lying or not informed.

They really think you're stupid. https://t.co/qi1MyU9Wmg — Prof. Mark Youngkin 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mayoungkin) September 20, 2024

I’m amazed that CNN allows @RyanGirdusky to show up and kick ass like this https://t.co/fpf9c4kI7O — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 20, 2024

For now, at least. Abby will probably never allow him on her panel again.

Kamala is a gun grabber. They need to disarm Americans so that the great reset can happen. Don't let the wef control us. https://t.co/eTHk22JweG — KMTruckeritsme (@KMTruckeritsme) September 20, 2024

Has Kamala told us what kind of gun she owns? Is it a hand gun, rifle, glue gun or Nerf?

The lady saying Kamala talking about someone breaking in your house is different highlights another gun policy I sure want to hear Kamala explain where she stands, because so many Dems have been all about "duty to retreat."



Where does Kamala stand? https://t.co/5LESvcucDS — libertybelle (@susan_heward) September 20, 2024

Very likely she believes people should have to try and escape and not be allowed to just shoot. It would be great for her to offer specific clarity, but she doesn't seem able to do that.

Democrats would take your guns if they could and I know this because I live in a city totally controlled by Democrats and it just about impossible to own one legally https://t.co/VbmweVAv78 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 20, 2024

Democrats: lie lie lie, then deny deny deny https://t.co/n1vvua9qyz — Matthew Noble (@Matthew36608634) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

Their final 'shape' is they act shocked when anyone calls them out for lying.

I love when journos are like “She never said that” when there’s video of her saying it. https://t.co/9aRo6B1npk — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) September 20, 2024

Ryan was prepared with the receipts and it was a beautiful thing.

Here is what she said. Buy backs will be mandatory. pic.twitter.com/j7gQKRsEl2 — VinMan (@Vinny19933) September 20, 2024

All in the span of 20 sec:



-that didn't happen, it’s a lie

-well it might have happened but it’s not all

-yes it happens and here’s why it’s good — TL (@TLxT24) September 20, 2024

The panel wasn't expecting someone to call them out, and when Ryan did so, they had to start spinning harder than the Tasmanian Devil.