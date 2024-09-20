CNN Host Abby Phillip Disputes Kamala as Gun Grabber but Ryan Girdusky Handily Shuts Her Down

Is This the Best Trump Story Ever Told?
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:45 AM on September 20, 2024
RNC Research

Kamala Harris is doing her best to run from her past on gun confiscation and apparently some at CNN seem to believe it is their job to help her erase her former words on record. 

No one is surprised Democratic pundits go on television and try to confuse the viewers about Kamala's real record. The public has a right to expect the host (Abby Phillip) to be bias free and she certainly was NOT in that exchange. She was also very wrong. So, she not only has a platform to spread misinformation loudly, but she's also either lying or not informed. 

For now, at least. Abby will probably never allow him on her panel again.

Has Kamala told us what kind of gun she owns? Is it a hand gun, rifle, glue gun or Nerf?

Very likely she believes people should have to try and escape and not be allowed to just shoot. It would be great for her to offer specific clarity, but she doesn't seem able to do that.

Their final 'shape' is they act shocked when anyone calls them out for lying.

Ryan was prepared with the receipts and it was a beautiful thing.

The panel wasn't expecting someone to call them out, and when Ryan did so, they had to start spinning harder than the Tasmanian Devil.

Tags: CNN GUN GUN GRABBERS GUN CONTROL DEBATE 2024 ELECTION

