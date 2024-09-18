Eyeroll! Big Dummy Cenk Uygur Wonders How Consumers Can Ever Trust Israeli Products Again

Oof! The Leftist violence apologists are SPIRALING over the last few days. Yesterday, Cenk Uygur blamed Israel for their pager counter attack. Today, he suggests boycotting all Israeli products because of these 'detective pagers'.

Advertisement

Now Israel has blown up walkie talkies in Lebanon. Buyer beware: If you buy anything from Israel it might have a bomb in it. I don’t see how anyone would ever trust an Israeli made product again. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 18, 2024

Folks, be careful of your 'Soda Streams'! Heh.

It's difficult to properly express how much joy tweets like this bring me. https://t.co/ioRFjBTfNz — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 18, 2024

If Cenk is mad, the good guys are winning.

But how would you know ANYTHING you buy wouldn’t be booby-trapped by the Jews? Better to be safe than sorry, Cenk, and go off the grid. https://t.co/9GACazOUZl — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 18, 2024

Cenk better go live in a cabin by the river and never broadcast again. Just to be safe.

Suiting up to pump my Sodastream https://t.co/xomJBFegJs pic.twitter.com/q5u6YRlFYO — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 18, 2024

Sip carefully, friends.

The terrorist lovers are so butthurt. It's epic. https://t.co/9OeyROxndx — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 18, 2024

It’s a genocide against the pagers and walkie-talkies indigenous to Lebanon and Syria. https://t.co/sSbXCqUYV9 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) September 18, 2024

Next, they'll come for the Walkmans and the Ipods.

If you’re a terrorist definitely don’t. https://t.co/U4QOC1MHwn — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) September 18, 2024

If you're not, you're good to go. Funny how that works.

This low-IQ talking head doesn't even know know the exploding devices were made for a Chinese company--in Hungary.



Embarrassing. https://t.co/Zq4lGsY8MM — H.A. Hazony (@HAHazony) September 18, 2024

Cenk preparing to open up Waze to see how traffic looks https://t.co/7LptRLmeps pic.twitter.com/MQEL1tcvoV — moonman (@JWMoons) September 18, 2024

Will WAZE indicate if there is a problem ahead and offer a different route?

There’s stiff competition for the Moron Award today. https://t.co/e8kawoMz86 — ✡️ Tere Quezada✡️ 🇮🇱 נעשה ונשמע📜🍷 (@TereQuezada08) September 18, 2024

I don’t worry about it because I’m not a terrorist.



Also @ZenfinityDesign promised me I could use the weather machine this winter so I can go snow shoeing. https://t.co/T6nN5KxJB5 — Mark (@UncoverFacts) September 18, 2024

Also, it would be nice to have some snow around the holidays. Please put in that request.

Think I'm gonna keep this and send it to people who tell me that they like Cenk's "thoughtful analysis" of current events. https://t.co/ejODy5ncD4 pic.twitter.com/AIOpmub0Z0 — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍🔫 (@_CritterMan) September 18, 2024

Advertisement

Tweeted from a device that undoubtedly has Israeli technology in it https://t.co/GagFtJAWEX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 18, 2024

Cenk over here sweating like Jordan Peele. https://t.co/Zw049DhYYN — BCerv (@BrianCerv1) September 18, 2024

Why is Cenk so worried? Is there something he needs to share with the group?

Cenk is very upset the Jews found a way to mostly shoot around the human shields the terrorist were using.

He was hoping they would get tired of being attacked and just level the city, so he could justify himself in hating them. https://t.co/CP32VkycyI — Samwiswe 🐊 (@Samwiswe) September 18, 2024

Thankfully, Israel's enemies are easy to outsmart.