Eyeroll! Big Dummy Cenk Uygur Wonders How Consumers Can Ever Trust Israeli Products Again

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on September 18, 2024
Townhall Media

Oof! The Leftist violence apologists are SPIRALING over the last few days. Yesterday, Cenk Uygur blamed Israel for their pager counter attack. Today, he suggests boycotting all Israeli products because of these 'detective pagers'.

Folks, be careful of your 'Soda Streams'! Heh.

If Cenk is mad, the good guys are winning. 

Cenk better go live in a cabin by the river and never broadcast again. Just to be safe.

Sip carefully, friends.

Next, they'll come for the Walkmans and the Ipods.

If you're not, you're good to go. Funny how that works.

Will WAZE indicate if there is a problem ahead and offer a different route?

Also, it would be nice to have some snow around the holidays. Please put in that request.

Why is Cenk so worried? Is there something he needs to share with the group?

Thankfully, Israel's enemies are easy to outsmart.

Tags: CENK UYGUR HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL TERROR ATTACK TERRORIST

