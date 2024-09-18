Eyeroll! Big Dummy Cenk Uygur Wonders How Consumers Can Ever Trust Israeli Products Again

Oof! The Leftist violence apologists are SPIRALING over the last few days. Yesterday, Cenk Uygur blamed Israel for their pager counter attack. Today, he suggests boycotting all Israeli products because of these 'detective pagers'.
Now Israel has blown up walkie talkies in Lebanon. Buyer beware: If you buy anything from Israel it might have a bomb in it. I don’t see how anyone would ever trust an Israeli made product again.— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 18, 2024
Folks, be careful of your 'Soda Streams'! Heh.
It's difficult to properly express how much joy tweets like this bring me. https://t.co/ioRFjBTfNz— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 18, 2024
If Cenk is mad, the good guys are winning.
But how would you know ANYTHING you buy wouldn’t be booby-trapped by the Jews? Better to be safe than sorry, Cenk, and go off the grid. https://t.co/9GACazOUZl— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 18, 2024
Cenk better go live in a cabin by the river and never broadcast again. Just to be safe.
Suiting up to pump my Sodastream https://t.co/xomJBFegJs pic.twitter.com/q5u6YRlFYO— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 18, 2024
Sip carefully, friends.
The terrorist lovers are so butthurt. It's epic. https://t.co/9OeyROxndx— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 18, 2024
It’s a genocide against the pagers and walkie-talkies indigenous to Lebanon and Syria. https://t.co/sSbXCqUYV9— Eli Lake (@EliLake) September 18, 2024
Recommended
Next, they'll come for the Walkmans and the Ipods.
If you’re a terrorist definitely don’t. https://t.co/U4QOC1MHwn— Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) September 18, 2024
If you're not, you're good to go. Funny how that works.
This low-IQ talking head doesn't even know know the exploding devices were made for a Chinese company--in Hungary.— H.A. Hazony (@HAHazony) September 18, 2024
Embarrassing. https://t.co/Zq4lGsY8MM
Cenk preparing to open up Waze to see how traffic looks https://t.co/7LptRLmeps pic.twitter.com/MQEL1tcvoV— moonman (@JWMoons) September 18, 2024
Will WAZE indicate if there is a problem ahead and offer a different route?
There’s stiff competition for the Moron Award today. https://t.co/e8kawoMz86— ✡️ Tere Quezada✡️ 🇮🇱 נעשה ונשמע📜🍷 (@TereQuezada08) September 18, 2024
I don’t worry about it because I’m not a terrorist.— Mark (@UncoverFacts) September 18, 2024
Also @ZenfinityDesign promised me I could use the weather machine this winter so I can go snow shoeing. https://t.co/T6nN5KxJB5
Also, it would be nice to have some snow around the holidays. Please put in that request.
Think I'm gonna keep this and send it to people who tell me that they like Cenk's "thoughtful analysis" of current events. https://t.co/ejODy5ncD4 pic.twitter.com/AIOpmub0Z0— The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍🔫 (@_CritterMan) September 18, 2024
Tweeted from a device that undoubtedly has Israeli technology in it https://t.co/GagFtJAWEX— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 18, 2024
Cenk over here sweating like Jordan Peele. https://t.co/Zw049DhYYN— BCerv (@BrianCerv1) September 18, 2024
Why is Cenk so worried? Is there something he needs to share with the group?
Cenk is very upset the Jews found a way to mostly shoot around the human shields the terrorist were using.— Samwiswe 🐊 (@Samwiswe) September 18, 2024
He was hoping they would get tired of being attacked and just level the city, so he could justify himself in hating them. https://t.co/CP32VkycyI
Thankfully, Israel's enemies are easy to outsmart.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member