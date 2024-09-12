How Can We Vote for Four More Years of THIS? Inflation IS UP...
Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in the Way of a Good Trump Story

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:10 PM on September 12, 2024
Townhall Media

Yesterday, we told you about Susan Glasser of 'The New Yorker' getting a huge giggle over Trump's INSANE claim about Kamala Harris supporting tax payer funded gender transition surgery for illegal migrants. Funny thing? Trump was RIGHT! In 2019, Harris filled out a ACLU survey indicating her support for just that. Surely, Glasser and 'The New Yorker' would quickly do the right thing and apologize? Right?! Not so fast.

That's not very fair and balanced of Susan Glasser.

This is so strange!

See, she does that so when her editor asks for a phone record to PROVE she called Joe back to discuss the issue, the phone record will say she called. Then, Susan can pretend Joe just didn't pick up. Allegedly and stuff.

She should see a Doctor about that. Maybe Joe Biden's Doctor can fit her in.

Yes. The Editor and Glasser should be apologizing.

She might even get a book deal.

It's terminal, honestly.

The Friday afternoon after Election Day, actually.

Another reputation goes down to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

