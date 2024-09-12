Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in the Way of a Good Trump Story

Yesterday, we told you about Susan Glasser of 'The New Yorker' getting a huge giggle over Trump's INSANE claim about Kamala Harris supporting tax payer funded gender transition surgery for illegal migrants. Funny thing? Trump was RIGHT! In 2019, Harris filled out a ACLU survey indicating her support for just that. Surely, Glasser and 'The New Yorker' would quickly do the right thing and apologize? Right?! Not so fast.

New @FreeBeacon on that uncorrected New Yorker story and a look into how many media organizations operate. We received messages between a Trump campaign official and the author, Susan Glasser. When presented with the CNN story showing that Glasser was wrong, she responded “I… — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 12, 2024

In a subsequent exchange, Glasser’s editor said the New Yorker does not “see a need to issue a correction.” — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 12, 2024

That's not very fair and balanced of Susan Glasser.

Yeah, don’t think the New Yorker will be issuing a correction despite the need for one. I’ve reached out to the New Yorker multiple times about this Glasser story and there’s been no response. https://t.co/JfnFb1Zrlf — Elias Atienza (@AtienzaElias) September 12, 2024

This is so strange!

I called Susan Glasser and left a message for comment. A few minutes later, she called me back, let it ring once, and then hung up. When I called her back she sent me to voicemail. Ethics! https://t.co/utD9WvZCwD — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 12, 2024

See, she does that so when her editor asks for a phone record to PROVE she called Joe back to discuss the issue, the phone record will say she called. Then, Susan can pretend Joe just didn't pick up. Allegedly and stuff.

Susan Glasser was sent @KFile's report and then asked for the Trump campaign to correct the former president's statements https://t.co/dzQCyBs529 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 12, 2024

If Susan Glasser actually read @KFILE's report on Harris's support for taxpayer-funded gender transition treatment for detained migrants and still purports not to understand what Trump was talking about she shouldn't be driving anymore, much less writing for The New Yorker. https://t.co/148Ci0OCyW — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) September 12, 2024

She should see a Doctor about that. Maybe Joe Biden's Doctor can fit her in.

Name the editor? — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) September 12, 2024

Yes. The Editor and Glasser should be apologizing.

Of course not. Glasser is far more likely to receive a Pultizer from her bosses than an admonition. — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) September 12, 2024

She might even get a book deal.

It was a claim about her ignorance, why would that need to be corrected? She’s still ignorant! — Chance Gardener (@ChanceBGardener) September 12, 2024

It's terminal, honestly.

They’ll correct it after the election so they can pretend they’re honest. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) September 12, 2024

The Friday afternoon after Election Day, actually.

This is one of the single wildest and most revealing stories about corruption in political journalism that I've read in a long time, and that's saying something.



What is wrong with Susan Glasser @sbg1? https://t.co/SGuLZDmiGLhttps://t.co/MvWVsfCvyA pic.twitter.com/l4tZHGPmWF — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) September 12, 2024

Talk about taking a big dump over your journalistic reputation just to get a dig in at Orange-Man-Bad. https://t.co/Ta4wc7HrPL — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) September 12, 2024

Another reputation goes down to Trump Derangement Syndrome.