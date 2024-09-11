New Yorker Does a Piece on Donald Trump's 'Too-Crazy Moment' at the Debate

During Tuesday night's presidential debate on ABC, Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of wanting to do something only a "radical left liberal" would support: "Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison," Trump said.

As Twitchy reported earlier, TIME Magazine issued a correction for saying that what Trump said was false.

This is one of the greatest corrections in history, from @TIME magazine:https://t.co/LV2won82DI pic.twitter.com/bl8mUKXgHC — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 11, 2024

How many more "false" statements are going to be walked back? Trump's accusation caught the ear of the New Yorker's Susan Glasser published a piece on Trump's "too-crazy moment."

Trump made history last night for sure. Who will ever forget him ranting on stage about immigrants eating people's dogs? Or insisting that the Vice President 'wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in jail'?



My piece on Trump's too-crazy moment:… — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 11, 2024

Community Notes to the rescue:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Kamala Harris told the ACLU she supports this policy:"I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained."

It's so crazy it's true.

The "transgender operations on illegal aliens" suffers from the Chappaquiddick problem, which is that it sounds so crazy and awful that people assume it can't be true and you seem kinda crazy and gauche for bringing it up unless you do it well. But it's a real thing! https://t.co/1JbXAu9PbZ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 11, 2024

Abortions through 9 mos: also Chappaquiddick problem. https://t.co/utGMEobAWc — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 11, 2024

It is HILARIOUS that they all think it's so outrageous and are making fun of Trump for even implying that could be true.



No, baby. It's true. That's who you're voting for. She's just pretending to be normal to trick people who aren't paying attention into voting for her. — Not Selina Meyer (@Shituation_Room) September 11, 2024

She filled out an ACLU survey supporting taxpayer-funded "gender-affirming" surgeries for incarcerated illegal immigrants.

On the 2nd point, he was right, Kamala Harris publicly took that position in 2019-2020. Source: CNN pic.twitter.com/uH8Aq6gFw2 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 11, 2024

Do you even watch CNN, Suzy. You're rather clueless and out of touch. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 11, 2024

This isn't the "gotcha" moment you think it is, Susie. — Allen (@AllenIn2112) September 11, 2024

please keep amplifying this! Because if people actually look it up, they'll see that Trump was right, and the real fact checking will happen instead of the utter BS that occurred during the debate! pic.twitter.com/Yz9Xq2sCar — Pam D (@soirchick) September 11, 2024

Imagine spending this much time writing nonsense for the New Yorker over a fact you could have verified in under a minute. Hack. — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) September 11, 2024

Next time, use Google before you write an article or tweet. It's free. You should try it sometime — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) September 11, 2024

Dems get a lot of mileage out of intentionally doing shit that sounds too insane to be believed. — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) September 11, 2024

Entirely correct and it's an easy bet that Glasser supports the policy despite her post on X. — Sam (@PlaneAdmirer) September 11, 2024

As someone stated above, Glasser probably would have answered yes to the same question, but she's ridiculing Trump for brining up the ACLU's questionnaire.

Harris campaign spox refused to walk back Kamala Harris' past support for covering transgender surgeries for illegal immigrants with taxpayer funds@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/hxHHC1WBAZ — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) September 10, 2024





