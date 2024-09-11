Jeffrey Toobin Says ABC Moderators Mastered the Debate
It’s 9/11, and the Debate Proved How Divided We Are

New Yorker Does a Piece on Donald Trump's 'Too-Crazy Moment' at the Debate

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During Tuesday night's presidential debate on ABC, Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of wanting to do something only a "radical left liberal" would support: "Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison," Trump said.

As Twitchy reported earlier, TIME Magazine issued a correction for saying that what Trump said was false.

How many more "false" statements are going to be walked back? Trump's accusation caught the ear of the New Yorker's Susan Glasser published a piece on Trump's "too-crazy moment."

Community Notes to the rescue:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know
Kamala Harris told the ACLU she supports this policy:"I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained."

It's so crazy it's true.

She filled out an ACLU survey supporting taxpayer-funded "gender-affirming" surgeries for incarcerated illegal immigrants.

As someone stated above, Glasser probably would have answered yes to the same question, but she's ridiculing Trump for brining up the ACLU's questionnaire.


