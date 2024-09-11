TIME Mag Issues 'One of the Greatest Corrections in History' After Their Trump Fact-Check Fail

We're going to need to make more room on our already lengthy list of "things Dems and media said were conspiracy theories and/or lies but actually turned out to be true."

The media and their "fact-checkers" have an obvious instinct, and that is to assume everything Donald Trump says is untrue and report it that way. This includes Trump saying Harris "wants to do transgender operations on illegals who are in prison." Dems and media thought that was the most ridiculous accusation they've ever heard.

There's an article at Time Mag about last night's debate, and it's titled "How Kamala Harris knocked Donald Trump off course." In that story the above comment about Harris from Trump was ruled a false claim.

If we needed more evidence that "fact-checkers" often have no idea what they're talking about but know their job is to protect Dems and their narratives, TIME Mag's correction provides just that:

That's so hilariously nice we've got to read it twice:

Correction, Sept. 11 The original version of this story mischaracterized as false Donald Trump's statement accusing Kamala Harris of supporting “transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison” As a presidential candidate in 2019, Harris filled out a questionnaire saying she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition treatment for detained immigrants.

Another "false" thing that turns out to be true.

It's so nuts they just assumed it wasn't true. We're not sure what that is, but "fact-checking" isn't it. At least TIME made a correction. How many others won't bother? Also, as everybody knows, the original claim is always seen a lot more than any correction or walk back.

They were too busy trying to "fact-check" Trump in real time that they let Harris' whoppers just slide right by.

Another thing you were told a few hours ago was a Donald Trump lie about Kamala is now confirmed to be true.



The media's really been covering their profession in more glory. On second thought, that smells like something other than glory.