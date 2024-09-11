BET Host Marc Lamont Hill Jokes About Trump's 'Wild' Kamala Claim, but Trump Gets the Last Laugh

It’s 9/11, and the Debate Proved How Divided We Are
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on September 11, 2024
Twitter

If you don't read or listen to the work of your own media colleagues, it's best to keep that to yourself and not take to Twitter and advertise it. Marc Lamont Hill is a host of a BET News show, but doesn't seem familiar with some of Kamala's wacky plans.

Who's going to tell him?

            In an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire then-Sen. Harris filled out as a candidate for president in 2020, she also expressed support for decriminalizing federal drug possession for personal use, and for sweeping reductions to Immigration and Custom Enforcement operations, including drastic cuts in ICE funding and an open-ended pledge to “end” immigration detention.    

   

            The questionnaire has received scant media attention and a spokesperson for the ACLU claimed it had remained live from 2019.    


   

            But the ACLU’s website upload and page source indicate the questionnaire was reposted last month after Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee. CNN was unable to find questionnaires filled out by other candidates from the 2020 campaign that the ACLU had reposted.    

   

            Harris has acknowledged that some of her stances have evolved over time but that she holds core beliefs that remain unshakable: “My values have not changed,” she said in an interview with CNN last month.    

   

            The ACLU questionnaire, which was sent  to all Democratic and Republican candidates during the 2020 presidential campaign, provides a clear record of Harris’ progressive stances. Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire, including Joe Biden.  The ACLU later ran radio ads attacking Biden for not answering.    

   

            The ACLU also had volunteers question candidates at public town halls and later posted videos on their website of their responses.    

Oops!

To be fair, CNN fired Hill back in 2018, so maybe he is bitter and no longer watches. Heh.

At least, we can all agree it's wild.

It's funny because it's true.

Tags: ILLEGAL KAMALA HARRIS MARC LAMONT HILL TRANS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

