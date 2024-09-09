Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals
Karine Jean Pierre Has Nothing but Giggles to Offer When Asked About all the Missing Manufacturing Jobs

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on September 09, 2024
Townhall Media

Where, oh where, did those manufacturing jobs go? Are they playing hide and seek? That was the question asked of Biden's Press Secretary today.

One thing Karine Jean Pierre will always have is a crazy answer. 

So much projection she could practically throw rockets.

Democrats will offer to give them a job and pay for their gender reassignment surgery. What a deal!

He would definitely tell the truth which is more than KJP does.

At least there is one job the Biden Administration hasn't lost.

She can talk nonsense better than most people so give her some credit.

It's so odd how she finds all of it so funny. All of these failed promises hurting Americans and she can't stop laughing. Apparently, when you have a job making six figures to lie, not much can get you down. 

They did and she just giggled like a silly schoolgirl.

She is definitely a loyal liar on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration.

Tags: BIDEN JOBS JOBS REPORT KAMALA HARRIS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

