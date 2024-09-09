A Blast Back to When Kamala Thought US Taxpayers Should Pay For Sex Change Surgeries of Illegals

Karine Jean Pierre Has Nothing but Giggles to Offer When Asked About all...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on September 09, 2024
ImgFlip

As much as the Democrats would like to paint Kamala as some 'centrist' tough on crime Democrat, every new day more information emerges detailing what she really believes. This latest throwback to her 2019 belief system is REALLY wild.

Advertisement
       

            As Kamala Harris pivots to the political center in her campaign for president, a 2019 questionnaire from a leading civil rights organization spotlights her past support for left-wing causes such as taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained immigrants and federal prisoners.    

   

            In an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire then-Sen. Harris filled out as a candidate for president in 2020, she also expressed support for decriminalizing federal drug possession for personal use, and for sweeping reductions to Immigration and Custom Enforcement operations, including drastic cuts in ICE funding and an open-ended pledge to “end” immigration detention.    

   

            The questionnaire has received scant media attention and a spokesperson for the ACLU claimed it had remained live from 2019.    


   

            But the ACLU’s website upload and page source indicate the questionnaire was reposted last month after Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee. CNN was unable to find questionnaires filled out by other candidates from the 2020 campaign that the ACLU had reposted.    

   

            Harris has acknowledged that some of her stances have evolved over time but that she holds core beliefs that remain unshakable: “My values have not changed,” she said in an interview with CNN last month.    

   

            The ACLU questionnaire, which was sent  to all Democratic and Republican candidates during the 2020 presidential campaign, provides a clear record of Harris’ progressive stances. Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire, including Joe Biden.  The ACLU later ran radio ads attacking Biden for not answering.    

   

            The ACLU also had volunteers question candidates at public town halls and later posted videos on their website of their responses.    

   

            During one town hall event in New Hampshire in April 2019, Harris was asked by a voter if she supports adding a “third gender” to federal identification cards.    

   

            “Sure,” Harris answered to a round of applause from the crowd. “I have my entire life and career been an ally and I see the issue of LGBTQ rights as a fundamental civil rights and human rights issue, period,” Harris said.    

   

            In her response, Harris also attacked the Trump administration’s efforts to ban transgender troops in the military, calling it “outrageous.”    

With all of the other crazy nonsense, she really espoused paying for the gender transition surgeries of people in the country illegally. So, not only should American taxpayers cover their emergency medical care, citizens should also cover sex change surgeries for people who crossed the border illegally. Does she know there are actual American veterans living on the streets right now?

Honestly, it's so nonsensical, it deserves nothing but mocking.

Maybe she can expand on this at the debate this week.

Advertisement

That's what sane Americans are afraid of, Kamala.

