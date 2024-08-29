Corey Lewandowski Triumphantly Proves Ari Melber Dead Wrong in Explosive Exchange About Trump's Injury

Corey Lewandowski went on MSNBC and made a total fool of one of their hosts. While that is not difficult to do, kudos to Corey for going on a network so unfriendly to Trump. This exchange is so beautiful. There are threats of a lawsuit and then proof Ari really did say what Corey said he said. Corey had ALL the receipts.

Whoa! That was epic. How embarrassing for Ari.

Corey made Ari look like such a fool.

The threat is the CRAZY part. Threatening to sue when Corey is actually correct? That's wild!

This is their newest threat to stop using their words against them on air. Their viewers won't have the brains to go find out he's lying on their own. They'll believe him because it involves Trump, whom they loathe. https://t.co/ERhIGwXvVz — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) August 29, 2024

That's what Ari is counting on.

So glad to have @CLewandowski_ back on the team! He has always had @realDonaldTrump back! https://t.co/lxDMuwoSD5 — Renee (@TexasCowgrl1111) August 29, 2024

He definitely won the exchange.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say he's gonna lose that defamation case. 😂 https://t.co/UgWfujorxo — Jason Rink (@TheJasonRink) August 29, 2024

Plus, play Corey's attorney's fees. Heh.

Ari is a liarhttps://t.co/QXOVcHeUlo — Tremley Point (@TremleyNJ) August 29, 2024

Ari Melber has now locked his account 😂 pic.twitter.com/9qzbmDSOc5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2024

Oh, that's interesting. Apparently, he can't take the heat.

Oh but here is the lying PO💩💩💩💩 ARI‼️ https://t.co/3Blv54nj8y — PinkBeachGirl (@PinkBeachGirl1) August 29, 2024

We need to get back to where they can be punished for knowingly lying on air like that. He 100% said that and he knows it. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 29, 2024

If his network were honest, they'd apologize and remove him from the air.

This man does not know how defamation works.



Unless Lewandowski knowingly spreading something false it’s not defamation. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) August 29, 2024

Melber deserves the same treatment as they gave Alex Jones for questioning the validity of a shooting. — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) August 29, 2024

The media is a joke. Go ahead and sue him for quoting you accurately. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 29, 2024

The public is literally begging him to do it! Then, please televise the trial.