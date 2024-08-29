Corey Lewandowski Triumphantly Proves Ari Melber Dead Wrong in Explosive Exchange About Trump's Injury

Randi Weingarten Needs to Stop Stealing from America's Teachers (I Said What I...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Corey Lewandowski went on MSNBC and made a total fool of one of their hosts. While that is not difficult to do, kudos to Corey for going on a network so unfriendly to Trump. This exchange is so beautiful. There are threats of a lawsuit and then proof Ari really did say what Corey said he said. Corey had ALL the receipts.

Whoa! That was epic. How embarrassing for Ari.

Corey made Ari look like such a fool.

The threat is the CRAZY part. Threatening to sue when Corey is actually correct? That's wild!

That's what Ari is counting on.

He definitely won the exchange. 

Plus, play Corey's attorney's fees. Heh.

Oh, that's interesting. Apparently, he can't take the heat.

If his network were honest, they'd apologize and remove him from the air.

The public is literally begging him to do it! Then, please televise the trial.

