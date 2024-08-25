Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA
You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE
About Kamala's 'Joy' Campaign ... You Will Nazi This Coming!!!
Thanks to Woke Nonsense, We'll Soon Be a Navy of One: Navy Sidelines...
That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per...
Billionaires and Yalies: Jon Stewart ROASTS the DNC for GLARING Hypocrisy (WATCH)
Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a...
Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! Lincoln Project's 2024 Election Financials are SUPER Damning...
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt,...
Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder...
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy...
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump...

Kamala Harris: 35 Days as the Democratic Nominee, Still Playing Hide and Seek with Interviewers

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The RNC has an important update for America. Kamala Harris has been the Democratic candidate for 35 days, yet she has not sat down for an interview. Even though most of the corporate media journalists are more than friendly to Democrats, she refuses to engage in an interview. What does she have to hide?

Advertisement

And over and over and over again.

Maybe she can borrow one of Fetterman's screens.

Kamala is trying to run the same basement campaign, but she does not have COVID to use as an excuse.

They should have chosen a better candidate, to be honest.

Recommended

You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No such luck.

They already are. Jon Karl did a heckuva job just this morning.

It truly feels unreal.

Advertisement

This is an excellent point.

All we hear is 'historical' because she would be the first woman President. Perhaps, they should consider if she would actually be a good President.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE
Amy Curtis
About Kamala's 'Joy' Campaign ... You Will Nazi This Coming!!!
Aaron Walker
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Sarah Palin Lights Rick Wilson Up Over His Sudden Concern Over Attacking the Children of Politicians
Aaron Walker
Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA
justmindy
Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a Socialist
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Will Own Nothing: Environmentalists Are Now Coming for YOUR FRIDGE Amy Curtis
Advertisement