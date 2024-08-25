Kamala Harris: 35 Days as the Democratic Nominee, Still Playing Hide and Seek with Interviewers

The RNC has an important update for America. Kamala Harris has been the Democratic candidate for 35 days, yet she has not sat down for an interview. Even though most of the corporate media journalists are more than friendly to Democrats, she refuses to engage in an interview. What does she have to hide?

DAY 35: Kamala STILL hasn't done a single formal interview nor press conference since she forced Biden off the ticket.



Just the same teleprompter speech over and over again. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2024

And over and over and over again.

Maybe her teleprompter is in the shop 😂

They'll blame anything but themselves — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) August 25, 2024

Maybe she can borrow one of Fetterman's screens.

They can't let the country see who she really is so they hide her just like they did Biden. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 25, 2024

Kamala is trying to run the same basement campaign, but she does not have COVID to use as an excuse.

Biden cannot function.

Kamala is a word salad bumbling idiot.



This is the puppet masters last chance to stay in power and are instructing Kamala not to go out and speak and ruin their last efforts to remain in power. — Toe Knee (@TonyMoonLander) August 25, 2024

They should have chosen a better candidate, to be honest.

She's probably just waiting for the right time to drop the mic and say, "I'm out." — Jai Rod (@jairodri) August 25, 2024

No such luck.

No worries, the propaganda press will cover for her... — Lifelong Patriot (Shannon) (@llpatriot6) August 25, 2024

They already are. Jon Karl did a heckuva job just this morning.

She can’t speak without a teleprompter! She’s refusing to debate on fox on September 4th, she will only do the abc debate, they will give her the questions ahead, so she can cheat! — Sweets kujo~❌DM❌ (@Sweetskujo123) August 25, 2024

The identity politics support she has just amazes me, it's like we are truly in the Twilight Zone. — Mac McCullough (@MacMcCullough15) August 25, 2024

It truly feels unreal.

Don’t expect anything soon. She’s being installed, not elected. — Chris Palmer (@ChristheAV8R) August 25, 2024

She's hiding in the basement pic.twitter.com/3lkV3lVAqQ — CapyMerica 🇺🇸 (@CapyMerica) August 25, 2024

She’s not a good candidate, that’s why … if the questions for the debate aren’t leaked to her so she can rehearse ‘perfect answers’, she will show how badly she handles public interactions.



She got used to the California press coddling her like Gavin Newsom has. — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) August 25, 2024

This is an excellent point.

The worst part is that there are people voting for that option. How could their intellectual level or morals have reached that low — Ernesto Lana (@ernesto_lana) August 25, 2024

If you’ve listen to one Kamala speech then you have listened to EVERY Kamala speech! pic.twitter.com/Yuxumi3xb9 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) August 25, 2024

No policies.! No interviews! ‼️ https://t.co/aiPvKLg30g — wright click lab (@wrightclicklab) August 25, 2024

All we hear is 'historical' because she would be the first woman President. Perhaps, they should consider if she would actually be a good President.