Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a Socialist

Jon Karl, alleged person who is aware of, and reports the news, seems shocked every time he learns about one of Kamala Harris' policy positions. This time, it is her past proclamations on private health insurance.

On #ThisWeek, @JonKarl unaware of Harris’s stance against private health insurance. When @SenTomCotton notes it, Karl: “What do you mean taking away health insurance? What are talking about?” Then: “That is not her position now....clearly making an effort to move to the middle.” pic.twitter.com/dLk3LEnuCp — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) August 25, 2024

Yes, America is aware she SAYS that is no longer her opinion. The problem is, no one should believe her.

Embarrassing for an already deeply embarrassing person https://t.co/9fDRcTHjXq — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 25, 2024

Was Jon Karl's memory wiped? Didn't he report the news 3 years ago? Has he had a traumatic brain injury? He seems brand new.

What's crazy is how standard it has become for the media to insert what they *hope* are Kamala's positions now, since she doesn't talk to them and they have no idea where she actually stands. Tom Cotton is excellent here. https://t.co/Ycu2ozP7wC — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 25, 2024

It's almost like they are trying to telegraph to her what they think she should be saying.

This is the second time in 3 weeks this has happened with @jonkarl. Just incredible.



He belongs nowhere near any kind of news medium meant to inform people. https://t.co/JszJJIZcNA pic.twitter.com/dutJJtML7j — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2024

Since Karl seems so surprised every time he learns about what Kamala actually believes as opposed to what he hopes she believes, perhaps he should go back and view the tapes from when she was running in 2019. Then, he wouldn't be caught so off guard.

This is what passes for journalism. They do not even try to hide the bias. https://t.co/BEIrLTeyQ2 — Father V (@father_rmv) August 25, 2024

The ‘Candy Crowley’ effect continues on with the major networks. Always jumping in to shill for Dem candidates on the ropes. Well done @jonkarl https://t.co/R44PGNt2an — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) August 25, 2024

They are way more protective of her than Donald Trump's Secret Service staff is protective of him. In the words of Joe Biden 'not a joke'.

Tom Cotton is right, and republicans who say Kamala is moderating are clearly wrong. https://t.co/132FmZ7wVe — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 25, 2024

She is only 'moderating' to win an election.

Hammer at them 👏



"How how do you know that’s not her position?



"How do you know that’s not her position?"@TomCottonAR



Jonathan Karl claiming he knows what position Kamala Harris takes on anything is the height of hubris.@jonkarl https://t.co/paMQQ85ejg pic.twitter.com/7asCqjpir4 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 25, 2024

I have never seen a journo as brutally ball-stomped as @jonkarl was on this day, Sunday, August 25, by Senator Tom Cotton. https://t.co/q2jx2hKbmQ — KAMALA! IS A MEDIA CONSTRUCT (@BIDENLOLOLOLOL) August 25, 2024

Is @jonkarl auditioning to be Harris’ press secretary? What the hell is he doing here? https://t.co/IXTLM60DjK — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 25, 2024

That actually would not be all that shocking.