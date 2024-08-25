Once Again, Alleged Journalist Jon Karl Seems SHOCKED Kamala Harris is Basically a Socialist

That Was Quick! Secret Service No Longer Providing Protection to RFK Jr., per...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:35 PM on August 25, 2024
Townhall Media

Jon Karl, alleged person who is aware of, and reports the news, seems shocked every time he learns about one of Kamala Harris' policy positions. This time, it is her past proclamations on private health insurance.

Yes, America is aware she SAYS that is no longer her opinion. The problem is, no one should believe her.

Was Jon Karl's memory wiped? Didn't he report the news 3 years ago? Has he had a traumatic brain injury? He seems brand new.

It's almost like they are trying to telegraph to her what they think she should be saying.

Since Karl seems so surprised every time he learns about what Kamala actually believes as opposed to what he hopes she believes, perhaps he should go back and view the tapes from when she was running in 2019. Then, he wouldn't be caught so off guard.

They are way more protective of her than Donald Trump's Secret Service staff is protective of him. In the words of Joe Biden 'not a joke'.

She is only 'moderating' to win an election.

That actually would not be all that shocking.

