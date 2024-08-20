J.D. Vance Says Tim Walz May FINALLY Actually Be in a War Zone This Week

Foreign Policy Genius Joe Biden Ordered U.S. Troops to Prep for Nuclear Confrontation...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

J.D. Vance is really starting to come into his own on the campaign trail and this quip about lying liar who lies Tim Walz, was a fantastic zinger.

It's a decent theory. Heh.

It's going to be so epic.

It's funny because it's true.

Hey, he's a former Marine!

Just like Miley, he came in like a wrecking ball.

At least so far.

Truth hurts.

It might be all the killing. Just a guess.

Even the naysayers were forced to admit they chuckled.

It took him a minute, but he's coming around.

He's the Simone Biles of spicy insults lately.

He's out there making conservatives proud.

