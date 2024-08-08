Lies, Lies, Lies! Kamala's Campaign Has to Correct Another 'Mistake' About Walz's Resume

'American Stasi': Tulsi Gabbard Confirms She's on Terror Watch List
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:35 PM on August 08, 2024
Twitchy

It seems like there are so many of these 'mistakes' swirling around Tim Walz. It started with the 'stolen valor' claims, then the claims he wasn't a head football coach, and now, apparently the campaign 'misspoke' about his service in Congress.

Kamala's campaign folks said Walz chaired the Veteran's Affairs committee. He was a ranking member and never a chairman. Oopsie. 

Well, the Trump campaign is aware, clearly.

Everyone make your fake shocked faces.

Does he also have a granddaughter he refuses to meet like Biden?

It's almost like it's intentional. The campaign knows the lie gets going and spread and there are always a lot less people who hear the correction. There are still big dummies who believe the Vance 'couch' story. 

These mistakes don't feel so innocent.

It is starting to feel intentional. 

Correct. They are sorry because they got caught. If they had not been caught, the lie would never have been corrected.

The Trump campaign is livid about it all.

The answer is 'no'. 

To be fair, they are professional liars.

Their supporters don't care about the lies as long as they win in the end.

