Lies, Lies, Lies! Kamala's Campaign Has to Correct Another 'Mistake' About Walz's Resume

It seems like there are so many of these 'mistakes' swirling around Tim Walz. It started with the 'stolen valor' claims, then the claims he wasn't a head football coach, and now, apparently the campaign 'misspoke' about his service in Congress.
Scoop: Harris campaign tells RCP staff made “an innocent mistake” when they put out a widely-circulated statement claiming Walz “chaired veterans affairs.”— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 8, 2024
He was ranking member, however, never chairman. https://t.co/mmdmTauAI9
Kamala's campaign folks said Walz chaired the Veteran's Affairs committee. He was a ranking member and never a chairman. Oopsie.
Are we sure Tim Walz was ever even Governor of Minnesota? Has anybody gone up there to check?— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 8, 2024
Starting to have doubts https://t.co/Eu2Q9fZZF7 pic.twitter.com/dX3qiObME5
August 8, 2024
Well, the Trump campaign is aware, clearly.
Endless stolen valor https://t.co/4mTmmgqnXF— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 8, 2024
Everyone make your fake shocked faces.
He’s Joe Biden without the dementia. https://t.co/BiZTE6RQbn— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2024
Does he also have a granddaughter he refuses to meet like Biden?
Lot of these mistakes being made all of the sudden. https://t.co/axNZ3xgH5O— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2024
It's almost like it's intentional. The campaign knows the lie gets going and spread and there are always a lot less people who hear the correction. There are still big dummies who believe the Vance 'couch' story.
There are all sorts of "innocent mistakes" being made about Walz and the military. https://t.co/Z9UHbLq2O9— David Strom (@DavidStrom) August 8, 2024
These mistakes don't feel so innocent.
One thing NOT related to his Stolen Valor taken by itself, sure. Mistake. But embellishing who they both are and the things they've both done is now becoming a habit. https://t.co/mUSHiCE4gC— Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 8, 2024
It is starting to feel intentional.
It was only an "innocent mistake" because they got caught. The Harris-Walz campaign has a BIG problem with the truth. https://t.co/uwBYgY3t2r— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2024
Correct. They are sorry because they got caught. If they had not been caught, the lie would never have been corrected.
Another lie from @KamalaHQ about @Tim_Walz record. They just can’t stop lying. https://t.co/CuLCFq3z3v— Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 8, 2024
The Trump campaign is livid about it all.
Have "journalists" ever made a "mistake" that didn't benefit democrats? https://t.co/81TGDC3MSt— It's just woke supremacy (@SupremacyWoke) August 8, 2024
The answer is 'no'.
Totally dishonest amateur hour over at the Harris-Walz campaign: https://t.co/Kswm67Ceen— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 8, 2024
To be fair, they are professional liars.
How many “innocent mistakes” does it take until thousands of people realize they’re dealing with compulsive liars.— Johnny Allwine (@AllwineJohn) August 8, 2024
The people that support Kamala take their spouses back after the spouse cheats, and swear they’ve changed.
Their supporters don't care about the lies as long as they win in the end.
