Outlaw President: Judge Merchan Opens the Door to Total Dismissal in Trump’s ‘Hush...
Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too...
Matt Gaetz Shares a Nugget of Information About His Future and it Raises...
Oops, She Did it Again ... 'LOL-yer' Sunny Hostin Forced to Read ANOTHER...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough! MSNBC Edits AWFUL Laken Riley Trial Headline...
Jailed, Hospitalized, Elected Representative-Elect Shelley Luther of Texas
No Balls In Our Stalls: Nancy Mace Will Not Back Down
Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of...
MORE 'Paid Propaganda': AP's Recent Cuts Clearly Didn't Hit Their Climate Change Alarmism...
Creepy Used Car Salesman: Gavin Newsom Gets DRAGGED for Speech Saying 'I Care...
VIP
Historian on MSNBC Says Pete Hegseth Promoted Military-Level Weaponry by Selling Grenade-S...
Here's Another Accidentally GREAT Endorsement of Kash Patel for an FBI Leadership Role
Pathologist Shocks Daniel Penny Trial by Pointing to Another Cause of Death for...
She's Gone Full Fruit Loop: Whoopi Dons Tin Foil Hat, Claims Elon Is...

Chris Murphy Warns Pam Bondi Would Turn DOJ Into a Political Arm of the WH (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

President Elect Donald Trump first nominated Matt Gaetz to be the next U.S. Attorney General, and the Left lost their minds, saying he would politicize the DOJ.

Now that Gaetz withdrew from consideration, Trump has nominated Pam Bondi to head up the DOJ, and we're starting to notice a pattern, because the Dems are making the same claims about the former Florida AG.

Advertisement

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has joined the Left's parade of projection with this "warning" about what an Attorney General Pam Bondi would do at the Justice Department: 

Using the DOJ to punish political dissent? Where would anybody have ever gotten THAT idea? Oh, wait, the last four years have provided a road map for how that looks. 

Yeah, pretty much! They're still obviously mad as well that their lawfare against Trump not only didn't work, but backfired big time on election day. 

Recommended

Oops, She Did it Again ... 'LOL-yer' Sunny Hostin Forced to Read ANOTHER Legal Notice
justmindy
Advertisement

What people like Murphy are really worried about is that the incoming administration is going to expose just how bad things were under Biden and Harris, and we've only seen the tip of the iceberg. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oops, She Did it Again ... 'LOL-yer' Sunny Hostin Forced to Read ANOTHER Legal Notice
justmindy
Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too Much Time on Its Hands
Grateful Calvin
Outlaw President: Judge Merchan Opens the Door to Total Dismissal in Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ Case
Aaron Walker
Matt Gaetz Shares a Nugget of Information About His Future and it Raises Even More Questions
justmindy
You Don't Despise the Media Enough! MSNBC Edits AWFUL Laken Riley Trial Headline After Getting Dragged
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of America Should be Concerned
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oops, She Did it Again ... 'LOL-yer' Sunny Hostin Forced to Read ANOTHER Legal Notice justmindy
Advertisement