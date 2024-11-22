Chris Murphy Warns Pam Bondi Would Turn DOJ Into a Political Arm of the WH (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

President Elect Donald Trump first nominated Matt Gaetz to be the next U.S. Attorney General, and the Left lost their minds, saying he would politicize the DOJ.

Now that Gaetz withdrew from consideration, Trump has nominated Pam Bondi to head up the DOJ, and we're starting to notice a pattern, because the Dems are making the same claims about the former Florida AG.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has joined the Left's parade of projection with this "warning" about what an Attorney General Pam Bondi would do at the Justice Department:

Don’t celebrate that Matt Gaetz is gone. Keep your eye on the ball. Pan Bondi will serve the exact same role - turning the Department of Justice into a political arm of the White House with a mission to punish political dissent. pic.twitter.com/UEBmKzNTLX — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 22, 2024

Using the DOJ to punish political dissent? Where would anybody have ever gotten THAT idea? Oh, wait, the last four years have provided a road map for how that looks.

That’s exactly what it is today. — Steve Kester (@SWKester) November 22, 2024

You mean what M Garland is doing right now https://t.co/JcVWxBMaSP — C Richard R (@cr76richard) November 22, 2024

Yeah, pretty much! They're still obviously mad as well that their lawfare against Trump not only didn't work, but backfired big time on election day.

Your DOJ raided the former first ladies underwear drawer. I think I'll not listen to you on such matters https://t.co/p5VtmDBUfT — Typedonthink 🤔 (@Typedonthink) November 22, 2024

What people like Murphy are really worried about is that the incoming administration is going to expose just how bad things were under Biden and Harris, and we've only seen the tip of the iceberg.