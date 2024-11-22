Outlaw President: Judge Merchan Opens the Door to Total Dismissal in Trump’s ‘Hush...
Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too...
Matt Gaetz Shares a Nugget of Information About His Future and it Raises...
Chris Murphy Warns Pam Bondi Would Turn DOJ Into a Political Arm of...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough! MSNBC Edits AWFUL Laken Riley Trial Headline...
Jailed, Hospitalized, Elected Representative-Elect Shelley Luther of Texas
No Balls In Our Stalls: Nancy Mace Will Not Back Down
Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of...
MORE 'Paid Propaganda': AP's Recent Cuts Clearly Didn't Hit Their Climate Change Alarmism...
Creepy Used Car Salesman: Gavin Newsom Gets DRAGGED for Speech Saying 'I Care...
VIP
Historian on MSNBC Says Pete Hegseth Promoted Military-Level Weaponry by Selling Grenade-S...
Here's Another Accidentally GREAT Endorsement of Kash Patel for an FBI Leadership Role
Pathologist Shocks Daniel Penny Trial by Pointing to Another Cause of Death for...
She's Gone Full Fruit Loop: Whoopi Dons Tin Foil Hat, Claims Elon Is...

Oops, She Did it Again ... 'LOL-yer' Sunny Hostin Forced to Read ANOTHER Legal Notice

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:20 PM on November 22, 2024
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Another day, another humiliation for poor Sunny Hostin. Once again, she was forced to read a legal note. She has to read these because ABC knows they can be sued for all the nonsense she spews. She's a lawyer. She does this on purpose. It's just like when newspapers publish false information and then include a tiny little retraction the next day.

Advertisement

There will probably be a legal note on Monday for the nonsense Joy said.

This specific part is particularly entertaining. Sunny always looks like she lost her best friend.

Wait until they find out Joe Biden had a similar accuser.

Apparently, that is too hard for Sunny and friends.

Fingers crossed.

Recommended

Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too Much Time on Its Hands
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Put it on a t-shirt.

It would be nice if they would add a couple of conservatives who actually voted for Trump to the panel.

It's a show to show off one point of view ... the Leftist point of view. 

She knows she can tell her lies and more people hear that than hear the little note she is forced to read later.

No, no, if they shut them down we will miss the opportunity to see Sunny humiliate herself every day. That would be a huge loss.

Tags: LAWYER SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW MATT GAETZ PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too Much Time on Its Hands
Grateful Calvin
Outlaw President: Judge Merchan Opens the Door to Total Dismissal in Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ Case
Aaron Walker
Matt Gaetz Shares a Nugget of Information About His Future and it Raises Even More Questions
justmindy
You Don't Despise the Media Enough! MSNBC Edits AWFUL Laken Riley Trial Headline After Getting Dragged
Amy Curtis
Chris Murphy Warns Pam Bondi Would Turn DOJ Into a Political Arm of the WH (Who Wants to Tell Him?)
Doug P.
Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of America Should be Concerned
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Calling DOGE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seems to Have WAY Too Much Time on Its Hands Grateful Calvin
Advertisement