Oops, She Did it Again ... 'LOL-yer' Sunny Hostin Forced to Read ANOTHER Legal Notice

Another day, another humiliation for poor Sunny Hostin. Once again, she was forced to read a legal note. She has to read these because ABC knows they can be sued for all the nonsense she spews. She's a lawyer. She does this on purpose. It's just like when newspapers publish false information and then include a tiny little retraction the next day.

Sunny Hostin sighs as she's forced to, for the third time this week, read a legal note about The View's claims against Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth.

Joy Behar then baselessly accuses Hegseth of witness tampering. No legal note was provided for that false claim. pic.twitter.com/7nkA16D42Q — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 22, 2024

There will probably be a legal note on Monday for the nonsense Joy said.

This is my favorite show now https://t.co/rnxCvjwsLD — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) November 22, 2024

This specific part is particularly entertaining. Sunny always looks like she lost her best friend.

Sunny being forced to read these things has been some of the best entertainment this week. — A Tribeless Quest (@atribelessquest) November 22, 2024

Just wait until they find out how many of their friends and people they support have paid similar accusers. — Joe Bonsens (@BonsensJoe) November 22, 2024

Wait until they find out Joe Biden had a similar accuser.

Might be easier to stop lying! — 3fingerwhisky (@3fingerwhisky) November 22, 2024

Apparently, that is too hard for Sunny and friends.

A Trifecta, who had this on the Bingo card? — mike kerry (@BadgerMike) November 22, 2024

They will be foot note soon — Alan (@lagrangecreek) November 22, 2024

Fingers crossed.

Joy's foot permanently resides in her mouth — OM FRS (@diracisgod) November 22, 2024

These people are disgusting — Gustavo Rosado (@GustavoRosadoCT) November 22, 2024

Put it on a t-shirt.

Take the show off the air — Amal62 (@Amal62Amal6216) November 22, 2024

It would be nice if they would add a couple of conservatives who actually voted for Trump to the panel.

A show designed to share the ignorance. — robertburke133 (@RBurke133) November 22, 2024

It's a show to show off one point of view ... the Leftist point of view.

Maybe she should quit saying crazy false sh@t and she wouldn't have to keep saying this — Caren (@Carebea20037556) November 22, 2024

She knows she can tell her lies and more people hear that than hear the little note she is forced to read later.

Shut down the effing extreme domestic terrorist gang of cackles and lies @ABC https://t.co/sXAEx9xPTc — GigiKellie (@KellieGigi) November 22, 2024

No, no, if they shut them down we will miss the opportunity to see Sunny humiliate herself every day. That would be a huge loss.