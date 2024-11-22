Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of America Should be Concerned

If Kamala wasn't the other option, it would be time for old Joe to tap out. As she is, the best thing that can happen is he hangs on without a world crisis, for a couple more months.

He is so gone. America just has to make it through December. Thank goodness.

Joe's still "sharp as a tack".



Because Democrats wouldn't lie! https://t.co/lZ9mHfms7V — Chris Bartlett (@cbinaiea1) November 22, 2024

This guy is never winning a SEC Championship, that is for sure.

This guy is an absolute clown https://t.co/alkjClmVvR — cgrilo (@cgrilo13) November 21, 2024

Except he's not funny!

My god — Jordan Adams (@jjadams676) November 21, 2024

Technical foul. — James K. Monroe (@jameskmonroe) November 21, 2024

Honestly, he should be ejected from the game.

He runs circles around his staff — cooperdupe (@AngelaE05461567) November 22, 2024

At least he still has the nuclear football — Major “King” Kong (@MajKong6) November 21, 2024

That's terrifying.

Good Lord. Invoke the 25th. President Trump can order new 45/48 merch — Drew Shirley Speaks (@realdrewshirley) November 21, 2024

That would make Kamala the first woman President and that is not a historical designation she deserves.

I bet they wish Trump was President — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 21, 2024

Who has been running the country? Sure in the hell isn't this head of lettuce. — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) November 21, 2024

That's an excellent question.

The players faces says it all! 😱🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 22, 2024

They are doing their best to hold it together.

I'm glad that he is in charge of preventing a nuclear war — Risky Clique (@IntranetComedy) November 22, 2024

Lord please help us 🤯🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️ — Cheryl Dickerson (@Cheryl1440) November 21, 2024

We need all the help we can get.

Ugh. What an embarrassment. — Frank Murphy (@frankdmurphy) November 21, 2024

Well. He got the NBA part right….where’s Jill screaming well done? — January Wilson (@catholicmaman) November 21, 2024

Jill has been missing in action, lately. She probably got sick of care taking and is off on some trip on the taxpayer's dime.

This is very dangerous and there needs to be an age limit on all elected officials and all judges — 🇺🇸FBA Afleekan/Caribfleean Destroyer (@zulurazuri) November 22, 2024

I love how we’re just pretending he’s capable of anything. The fact that we’re letting this puppet still play president is a massive failure on the part of our government officials as a whole. — KDBreezy 🇦🇱🇺🇸 (@KDBreezy17) November 21, 2024

He's not wrong, honestly. More people would probably be pushing for his ouster if the alternative was actually capable.

Biden is an utter embarrassment — KOBE | #FireRobPelinka (@Laker4lyfe824) November 22, 2024

He was an embarrassment when he was lucid. This is just next level bad.

This man is not the shot caller for our country, no fxkn way! Get this puppet outta here!! — Alvin Mack (@AlvinMack15) November 22, 2024

Very soon!

RNC what are you doing to remove him before we all die. Mocking a dancing fool does nothing. Go after whoever is pulling the strings — Mike (@rawpwr99fatboy) November 22, 2024

That would be Obama, allegedly.