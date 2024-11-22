No Balls In Our Stalls: Nancy Mace Will Not Back Down
Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of America Should be Concerned

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:20 PM on November 22, 2024
Eric Lee/The New York Times via AP, Pool

If Kamala wasn't the other option, it would be time for old Joe to tap out. As she is, the best thing that can happen is he hangs on without a world crisis, for a couple more months.

He is so gone. America just has to make it through December. Thank goodness.

This guy is never winning a SEC Championship, that is for sure.

Except he's not funny!

Honestly, he should be ejected from the game.

That's terrifying.

That would make Kamala the first woman President and that is not a historical designation she deserves. 

That's an excellent question.

They are doing their best to hold it together.

We need all the help we can get.

Jill has been missing in action, lately. She probably got sick of care taking and is off on some trip on the taxpayer's dime.

He's not wrong, honestly. More people would probably be pushing for his ouster if the alternative was actually capable.

He was an embarrassment when he was lucid. This is just next level bad.

Very soon!

That would be Obama, allegedly.

