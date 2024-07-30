Deflating Democrats, Bengals QB Joe Burrow Clarifies He Was NOT on 'White Dudes for Harris' Call

There may have been many celebrities on last night's 'White Dudes for Harris' call, but one white dude who definitely was not on the call is Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Advertisement

On Monday night, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held a "White Dudes for Harris" fundraising call. In the wake of the call, several tweets went viral claiming among the celebrities that attended, Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback was among them. However, there's one problem with these tweets and others like them: They're not true. The Bengals confirmed to WLWT Tuesday morning that Joe Burrow was not on the fundraising call

NEW: The Bengals release statement after Kamala supporters started sharing fake reports that QB Joe Burrow was on the White Dudes for Harris call.



X account 'Kamala's Wins,' known for frequently sharing misinformation, was one of the accounts that made the false claim.



"The… pic.twitter.com/qWMY4ybxDl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2024

Now, obviously, this does not mean he endorses Trump either, but he clearly wanted to stop the rumors connecting him to the Kamala campaign. Who can blame him?

Joe Burrow is a cat guy so of course he joined the zoom call for Kamala Harris last night….hey they got the stupid kicker on the Chiefs but I’ll take Joe Cool on my team any day of the week pic.twitter.com/eP5KxJxPmI https://t.co/Yz7nOXTLrk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 30, 2024

Apparently three starting NFL quarterbacks joined the Kamala call last night. Joe Burrow (Bengals), Daniel Jones (Giants) and Jared Goff (Lions). The NFL is America’s most watched sport and these athletes have real agency and power with their fans. — Neal Kwatra (@nealkwatra) July 30, 2024

Here were a few of the accounts spreading the rumor after the call.

I am no Kamala or liberal stan but Joe Burrow being on the white dudes for Harris call is also a relief I cannot describe, not to mention I know it’s going to piss all the inbred yokels off pic.twitter.com/iLuHIlnXFy — blob (@morelexapro) July 30, 2024

No one tell her.

It’s funny people are saying “Joe Burrow endorsed Harris! He joined the White Dudes for Harris zoom!”, but yet in a year where technology is so amazing, now one took a screenshot or had proof that he was “there”?



Sounds made up to me. — Dakota Moyer (@DakotaMoyer02) July 30, 2024

Other accounts were suspicious and it turns out they were right.

More fake news and propaganda from the left. https://t.co/3EYp0SAjfF — Portland Is Lost (@elevatormuzik1) July 30, 2024

Advertisement

It's always fake news from the Left.

🚨 The Cincinnati Bengals have confirmed that Quarterback Joe Burrow was NOT on the ‘White Dudes For Harris’ call last night



Just another lie from @harris_wins pic.twitter.com/OPyoPhJVVG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 30, 2024

I couldn’t imagine Nick Bosa hanging out with anyone who was on team Kamala https://t.co/YxR4YYuJFL — Frank from Florida (@RealFrankFromFL) July 30, 2024

Democrats lying about an election? Shocker! https://t.co/EWhUT2iXYJ — Ayjay (@AyyJayy0z) July 30, 2024

Once again, the Democrats lie. That's what they do and it won't stop. https://t.co/CoDW69iB1j — Patty Shulmister (@PattyShulmister) July 30, 2024

Much like the Bengal tiger, Democrats won't ever change their stripes.