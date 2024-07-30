Deflating Democrats, Bengals QB Joe Burrow Clarifies He Was NOT on 'White Dudes for Harris' Call

Molly Jong-Fast Locks Down Her X Account, Blocks Everybody
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

There may have been many celebrities on last night's 'White Dudes for Harris' call, but one white dude who definitely was not on the call is Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow. 

On Monday night, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held a "White Dudes for Harris" fundraising call.

In the wake of the call, several tweets went viral claiming among the celebrities that attended, Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback was among them.

However, there's one problem with these tweets and others like them: They're not true.

The Bengals confirmed to WLWT Tuesday morning that Joe Burrow was not on the fundraising call

Now, obviously, this does not mean he endorses Trump either, but he clearly wanted to stop the rumors connecting him to the Kamala campaign. Who can blame him?

Here were a few of the accounts spreading the rumor after the call.

No one tell her.

Other accounts were suspicious and it turns out they were right.

It's always fake news from the Left.

Much like the Bengal tiger, Democrats won't ever change their stripes.

Tags: CINCINNATI DEMOCRAT FOOTBALL KAMALA HARRIS NFL

