It's BACK! Logan Act Twitter Has Returned and It's as Hilarious as Ever

Yesterday, we told you about President Trump meeting with Bibi Netanyahu. By all accounts, it was a great meeting and good discussions emerged. That, of course, drove the Left crazy.

Trump is having a fake cabinet meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/pKYwfJeSYD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2024

Apparently, meeting with an old friend to discuss world events is now a 'fake Cabinet meeting' to the Left.

Legal Twitter, is this a Logan Act violation? https://t.co/zXGtddn5D4 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 26, 2024

Right away, a 'journalist' had to invoke the 'Logan Act'. No one tell her exactly zero people have been found guilty under the 'Logan Act'. If you can't beat them, mock them.

We must prosecute AnnaLynne McCord under the Logan Act for her "Dear President Vladimir Putin" video. https://t.co/LTEJJYpB3q pic.twitter.com/YJUIr5qUoy — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 26, 2024

No one is ever allowed to address a person living in another country ever.

Logan Act is back. https://t.co/b706jneipL — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 26, 2024

Sorry lady, all the Logan Act experts on here are tied up doing ballistics analysis of the Trump shooting https://t.co/nwfM3m253o — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 27, 2024

They're analyzing Trump's ear.

It's different when Democrats do it, you see.

The Logan Act (which has never been successfully enforced, or even prosecuted since 1852) is a clear violation of the 1st Amendment and should be repealed so we can stop idiots from appealing to it. https://t.co/3bf3lyQr8G — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 26, 2024

Just repeal it already.@baseballcrank: A law that sits on the books for two centuries without being used – despite being invoked publicly in numerous high-profile political controversies – is not really a law at all.https://t.co/L1icwD1X1d https://t.co/8KXIEq29ZO — National Review (@NRO) July 26, 2024

What would Leftists on Twitter cry about then?

I remember when the left said “Lock Her Up” was a threat to democracy, and now it’s their knee jerk reaction to anything to “protect democracy.” https://t.co/HJnPQKzEAH — ThorChiggins PHD (@ThorChiggins) July 26, 2024

As you know, leaders from around the world always meet with candidates for president. It has been done for years.



And, the Logan Act was never used until Biden saw it on the TV show, West Wing. https://t.co/tDDq5IOM2t — Stewart Kahn (@StewartKahn) July 26, 2024

It was either him or the Obamas.

If the world is sane and wants to move closer to peace both Trump and Netanyahu will be in prison by the early part of next year. They will serve as reminders of how justice, when dealt fairly, can heal and bring us all closer to true peace. https://t.co/aInxJKRFdX — Dean Astumian, OFS☮️🇺🇦✝️ (@DeanAstumian) July 26, 2024

What's crazy is this guy thinks he is a good guy.

This is Twitter at his most hilarious.