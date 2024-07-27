It's BACK! Logan Act Twitter Has Returned and It's as Hilarious as Ever

Hezbollah Brags About (Then Denies Responsibility For) Deadly Rockets That Hit Israeli Soc...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, we told you about President Trump meeting with Bibi Netanyahu. By all accounts, it was a great meeting and good discussions emerged. That, of course, drove the Left crazy.

Apparently, meeting with an old friend to discuss world events is now a 'fake Cabinet meeting' to the Left. 

Right away, a 'journalist' had to invoke the 'Logan Act'. No one tell her exactly zero people have been found guilty under the 'Logan Act'. If you can't beat them, mock them.

No one is ever allowed to address a person living in another country ever.

They're analyzing Trump's ear.

It's different when Democrats do it, you see.

What would Leftists on Twitter cry about then?

It was either him or the Obamas.

What's crazy is this guy thinks he is a good guy.

This is Twitter at his most hilarious.

