President Trump Welcomes Bibi Netanyahu with a Hearty Greeting at His Personal Home (WATCH)

Yesterday, Israel's Prime Minister met with Cackling Kamala and she apparently tried to put some pressure on him. Today, Bibi met with President Trump and received a much warmer welcome if the pictures are any indication.

President Trump greets Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UTrjCDar4h — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 26, 2024

They are clearly warm friends.

Kamala gave Bibi a condescending lecture blaming Israel for the war in Gaza. Trump greets Bibi at the door with a warm welcome. What a huge difference. https://t.co/CD31e3wzOK — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 26, 2024

Kamala didn't even show up to preside over the Senate (her job!), and then lectured him in their face to face meeting yesterday. Word is that it didn't go well.

Trump eschewed the usual handshake, even as Bibi went in for it, instead opting for a bro shake and pulling Bibi off-balance toward him. Trump is not someone who does such a thing for no reason. https://t.co/NGWAmO2SPI — Martyr Made (@martyrmade) July 26, 2024

The most pro-Israel President in US history: Donald J. Trump!



• the trailblazing Abraham Accords peace agreements

• recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy there

• confronting the terrorists in Iran



November 5, 2024 cannot come soon enough. https://t.co/l4VbFaW5qn — RJC (@RJC) July 26, 2024

Both America and Israel would be safer under a Trump presidency.

Can anyone else so that there is NO damage to this man's ear? https://t.co/s14xGk9g7f — 🤴🏽 (@CamTheKing) July 26, 2024

Two criminals who will be in jail soon. https://t.co/sbldH8YFJC — Nancy H (@nncyhllrd) July 26, 2024

Jealousy is a disease. Hope these hating tweeps get well soon!

Notice how Trump exerted dominance in the way he greeted Netanyahu.



That’s what we need more of. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 26, 2024

Peace through strength!

Trump and Netanyahu get along and like each other. This wasn't awkward like it was when Kamala met with the Israeli PM. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 26, 2024

Hamas would have NEVER attacked Israel with Trump in office. That’s a fact. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 26, 2024

Two true leaders 🫡🫡 — Discernability (@Discernability) July 26, 2024

Straight G greeting hahaha — SIR EAGLE (@CURRENTJEWS) July 26, 2024

It really was very alpha.

Your lips to God's ears.

You can tell from the body language that Netanyahu really likes trump — @AI_EmeraldApple (@AI_EmeraldApple) July 26, 2024

Yes, it's clear there is mutual respect and affection. As it should be with a leader of a close ally country.

Bibi knows who the REAL winner is going to be.



Donald J Trump! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 26, 2024

What a warm, genuine welcome at his personal home. Such a good leader — Sarah (@sarahlauren222) July 26, 2024

It was so good to see after the events of the last few months.