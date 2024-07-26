President Trump Welcomes Bibi Netanyahu with a Hearty Greeting at His Personal Home (WATCH)

Yesterday, Israel's Prime Minister met with Cackling Kamala and she apparently tried to put some pressure on him. Today, Bibi met with President Trump and received a much warmer welcome if the pictures are any indication.
President Trump 🤝 Bibi— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2024
(Photo via @dougmillsnyt) pic.twitter.com/4sfotoypw2
President Trump greets Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UTrjCDar4h— Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 26, 2024
They are clearly warm friends.
Kamala gave Bibi a condescending lecture blaming Israel for the war in Gaza. Trump greets Bibi at the door with a warm welcome. What a huge difference. https://t.co/CD31e3wzOK— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) July 26, 2024
Kamala didn't even show up to preside over the Senate (her job!), and then lectured him in their face to face meeting yesterday. Word is that it didn't go well.
Trump eschewed the usual handshake, even as Bibi went in for it, instead opting for a bro shake and pulling Bibi off-balance toward him. Trump is not someone who does such a thing for no reason. https://t.co/NGWAmO2SPI— Martyr Made (@martyrmade) July 26, 2024
The most pro-Israel President in US history: Donald J. Trump!— RJC (@RJC) July 26, 2024
• the trailblazing Abraham Accords peace agreements
• recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy there
• confronting the terrorists in Iran
November 5, 2024 cannot come soon enough. https://t.co/l4VbFaW5qn
Both America and Israel would be safer under a Trump presidency.
Can anyone else so that there is NO damage to this man's ear? https://t.co/s14xGk9g7f— 🤴🏽 (@CamTheKing) July 26, 2024
Two criminals who will be in jail soon. https://t.co/sbldH8YFJC— Nancy H (@nncyhllrd) July 26, 2024
Jealousy is a disease. Hope these hating tweeps get well soon!
Future President Trump! https://t.co/ehe6fEIHGW— ThorsTwins2 (@ThorsTwins2) July 26, 2024
Notice how Trump exerted dominance in the way he greeted Netanyahu.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 26, 2024
That’s what we need more of.
Peace through strength!
Trump and Netanyahu get along and like each other. This wasn't awkward like it was when Kamala met with the Israeli PM.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 26, 2024
Hamas would have NEVER attacked Israel with Trump in office. That’s a fact.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 26, 2024
Two true leaders 🫡🫡— Discernability (@Discernability) July 26, 2024
Straight G greeting hahaha— SIR EAGLE (@CURRENTJEWS) July 26, 2024
It really was very alpha.
"we're so back" 💀 pic.twitter.com/4JuEbS2xHK— Unfiltered Truth (@UnfiltdTruth) July 26, 2024
Your lips to God's ears.
You can tell from the body language that Netanyahu really likes trump— @AI_EmeraldApple (@AI_EmeraldApple) July 26, 2024
Yes, it's clear there is mutual respect and affection. As it should be with a leader of a close ally country.
Bibi knows who the REAL winner is going to be.— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 26, 2024
Donald J Trump!
What a warm, genuine welcome at his personal home. Such a good leader— Sarah (@sarahlauren222) July 26, 2024
It was so good to see after the events of the last few months.
