History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It...
Scientific American Shifts Into Propaganda Overdrive Explaining Expertise Kamala Harris Wo...
WATCH: ‘Republican’ Haley Voter Who Says He’s Backing Harris Made SEVERAL Donations to...
BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala...
MSNBC Was Not Expecting These Answers When They Asked Female Voters Their Thoughts...
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and...
Joe Was Better? LOL! CNN Has BAD News for the Democrat Elite Hoping...
Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz?...
WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE...
Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase...
THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a...
YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her...
WHOOPS! Pete Buttigieg's Debate Question Intended As a Trump Gotcha Steamrolls Biden Inste...

President Trump Welcomes Bibi Netanyahu with a Hearty Greeting at His Personal Home (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Yesterday, Israel's Prime Minister met with Cackling Kamala and she apparently tried to put some pressure on him. Today, Bibi met with President Trump and received a much warmer welcome if the pictures are any indication. 

Advertisement

They are clearly warm friends.

Kamala didn't even show up to preside over the Senate (her job!), and then lectured him in their face to face meeting yesterday. Word is that it didn't go well.

Recommended

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Advertisement

Both America and Israel would be safer under a Trump presidency.

Jealousy is a disease. Hope these hating tweeps get well soon!

Peace through strength!

It really was very alpha.

Advertisement

Your lips to God's ears.

Yes, it's clear there is mutual respect and affection. As it should be with a leader of a close ally country.

It was so good to see after the events of the last few months.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL NETANYAHU UNITED STATES MAR-A-LAGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN Bail Fund
Amy Curtis
BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala and Jokes Write THEMSELVES
Sam J.
Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It Comes to This
Sam J.
WATCH: ‘Republican’ Haley Voter Who Says He’s Backing Harris Made SEVERAL Donations to Act Blue, Dems
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Was Not Expecting These Answers When They Asked Female Voters Their Thoughts on Kamala Harris
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well Sam J.
Advertisement