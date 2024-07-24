Outrageous! DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Flat Out Lies About Brian Kilmeade's Comment on Fox and Friends

Twitter 'MOCKiavelli' Three Year Letterman Absolutely Owns Jen Rubin in Hilarious Exchange
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:40 AM on July 24, 2024
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

This morning, the 'Fox and Friends' cast were discussing Kamala Harris skipping Netanyahu's address before Congress. As Vice President, it is Harris' job to preside over the speech today, but instead, she chose to go address a gathering of college sororities. That seems to be odd priorities for sure, and Brian Kilmeade made that point on the show. 

Of course, the race baiters went right to work lying about what Kilmeade said. He said 'college' sorority. Not 'colored' sorority. It gets worse.

The Chair of the Democrats joined in the false pile on, PLUS, called out Lawrence Jones for not correcting Kilmeade. Thankfully, Jones was not having that.

BRUTAL: ALL GOP Candidates Should Run This Video About Kamala Harris on a Loop Until Election Day
Doug P.
Now, will Harrison correct his error and apologize? Never. A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.

Of course, Harrison knows that. Even if at first he was mistaken, he has had plenty of time to correct himself, but didn't bother.

It's a stutter!

It's not a misunderstanding. It's intentional. That is the worst part of it all.

If he deletes this, he can't pretend Kilmeade and Fox, in general, are bigots.

Finally, a voice of reason. Misinformation and character assassination is harmful and should always be called out.

