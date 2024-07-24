Outrageous! DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Flat Out Lies About Brian Kilmeade's Comment on Fox and Friends

This morning, the 'Fox and Friends' cast were discussing Kamala Harris skipping Netanyahu's address before Congress. As Vice President, it is Harris' job to preside over the speech today, but instead, she chose to go address a gathering of college sororities. That seems to be odd priorities for sure, and Brian Kilmeade made that point on the show.
Kilmeade: "She'd rather address, in the summer, a sorority ... a COLORED sorority, like she can't get outta that!"— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) July 24, 2024
Not this in the year of Beyoncé 2024.

Of course, the race baiters went right to work lying about what Kilmeade said. He said 'college' sorority. Not 'colored' sorority. It gets worse.
“A COLORED sorority” … in 2024 on national tv… this clown thought it was correct and appropriate to use the term “colored” to describe a distinguished and historic African American sorority.— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) July 24, 2024

The Chair of the Democrats joined in the false pile on, PLUS, called out Lawrence Jones for not correcting Kilmeade. Thankfully, Jones was not having that.
I’m the black man. You’re so damn dishonest. He said “college.”— Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) July 24, 2024
But that’s all you have. You know the bullshit that you advocate for only brings death, poverty, and destruction to our black communities. You are welcome on the show anytime to debate it.

Now, will Harrison correct his error and apologize? Never. A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.
He said college sorority. Jaime knows that, but doesn't care. Get ready for 100 days of this made up bullsh@t. https://t.co/VxDD8wLwLp— Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) July 24, 2024
Of course, Harrison knows that. Even if at first he was mistaken, he has had plenty of time to correct himself, but didn't bother.
The people who could extract a Petrarchan sonnet in perfect iambic pentameter from a Biden mumble somehow can't distinguish "college" from "colored". https://t.co/gON9jN9PKq— pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) July 24, 2024
It's a stutter!
I'm pretty sure this is a misunderstanding? I hear "college sorority" https://t.co/kUpny0pzER— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 24, 2024
It's not a misunderstanding. It's intentional. That is the worst part of it all.
He said COLLEGE, not COLORED. Delete this. https://t.co/og2A36VTmC— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 24, 2024
If he deletes this, he can't pretend Kilmeade and Fox, in general, are bigots.
Chair of @TheDemocrats lying about what Brian Kilmeade said. He said “college” not “colored” ur gonna see a ton more of these dishonest tactics as we get closer to the election https://t.co/MhWbA7ab7C— Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) July 24, 2024
He said “college” you absolutely brain dead moron…. https://t.co/xmLwB6A3YY— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 24, 2024
Ok, don’t do that. He said college sorority.— NoirEducatedW (@noireducated) July 24, 2024
Misinformation like this is harmful. https://t.co/AWbMqg2nFK
Finally, a voice of reason. Misinformation and character assassination is harmful and should always be called out.
