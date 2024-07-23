Ana Navarro's Political Car Chronicles Quickly Devolved into a Weird Kamala Fairy Tale

Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on July 23, 2024
Twitter

Oh, Ozempic Ana. You are such a trip and it's not a fun one.

All of these people who used to be Republicans, but for the sake of their media careers, flipped and became Democrats, are really on a roll today. First Michael Steele and now Ana. Today, she decided was her time to educate America on why right wingers are so scared of Kamala. She really is God's silliest goose.

She's so enamored with her new look so she had to make a dreadfully long car video.

Right now, it looks like she has a turkey gobbler.

I listened so others didn't have to. The weirdest part is when she starts talking about seeing Melania naked. It was weird. 

That's her usual.

They don't want to talk about though. 

Yet, they want to pretend Republicans are the violent ones.

How will we ever sleep at night?

Whatever gets Ana through the day. Maybe Ozempic makes her hallucinate.

