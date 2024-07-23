Ana Navarro's Political Car Chronicles Quickly Devolved into a Weird Kamala Fairy Tale

Oh, Ozempic Ana. You are such a trip and it's not a fun one.

Man, Trumpers are running scared. @KamalaHarris has made them lose their damn minds. They are spewing so many stupid attacks and conspiracies. Let’s go through some of them, shall we… pic.twitter.com/p5RuUYu8Td — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 23, 2024

All of these people who used to be Republicans, but for the sake of their media careers, flipped and became Democrats, are really on a roll today. First Michael Steele and now Ana. Today, she decided was her time to educate America on why right wingers are so scared of Kamala. She really is God's silliest goose.

Ana Navarro joining the Women Monologuing Alone in Cars movement is so damn perfect it hurts https://t.co/RczrmmS4F7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 23, 2024

She's so enamored with her new look so she had to make a dreadfully long car video.

look when you start doing ozempic, you really need to consider morpheus8 on your face and neck to tighten that skin up. the green sunnies aren’t distracting enough. https://t.co/Tryb0cuZHn — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 23, 2024

Right now, it looks like she has a turkey gobbler.

I listened so others didn't have to. The weirdest part is when she starts talking about seeing Melania naked. It was weird.

No one is running scared, you sound like a fool. https://t.co/QiTiTwzrUA — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) July 23, 2024

That's her usual.

Raise your hand if you never want to hear from this moron ever again. ⤵️ https://t.co/OEKyr2D6IL — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 23, 2024

"We've seen him. Of course Joe Biden is still alive."



Ma'am, you posted this two whole hours before anyone saw him for the first time in nearly a week.



And everything else you said was just crazy conspiracy theory nonsense. https://t.co/DVzTnoRP0R — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 23, 2024

They don't want to talk about though.

The make my day debate and botched assassination attempt put these people in a pretty deep hole https://t.co/qpDj65S4Kq — Roger Smith (@Nuk3dawg) July 23, 2024

Yet, they want to pretend Republicans are the violent ones.

How will we ever sleep at night?

It's amazing how progressive projection works again: they are still in disarray, they know that they have the least appealing candidate since at least Dukakis, and now they are trying to raise they spirits by projecting their fears onto the political adversary.



Pathetic. https://t.co/XcNT3fgepG — Du Blaney (@du72340) July 23, 2024

They're deflecting because they went from bad to worse. — Irwin M. Fletcher (@slamthehamsam) July 23, 2024

NO ONE is scared. Yall just make stuff up — LEATHERFACE (@LeatherfaceLo) July 23, 2024

Whatever gets Ana through the day. Maybe Ozempic makes her hallucinate.