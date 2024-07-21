Senator Grassley Wants to Know Why Dr. Jill Had Four TIMES as Many...
Gavin Newsom Bends the Knee and Joins in the Coronation of Queen Kamala

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:30 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The soldiers are falling in line particularly quickly. Now, Gavin Newsom has endorsed Kamala Harris.

That hurt him to tweet, to be sure.

There seems to be no room for any other candidate other than Kamala, although it looks like Manchin may give it the old college try. 

The elites are telling the delegates they will fall in line, apparently.

Not one person thinks he actually believes this.

Womp, womp.

Massive eyeroll!

They do have that in common.

Not likely since they are both from California. They will have enough legal battles, as it is.

