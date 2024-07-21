Gavin Newsom Bends the Knee and Joins in the Coronation of Queen Kamala

The soldiers are falling in line particularly quickly. Now, Gavin Newsom has endorsed Kamala Harris.

Tough. Fearless. Tenacious.



With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

Advertisement

That hurt him to tweet, to be sure.

We're not a democracy, creepy slimy guy. https://t.co/uRKakjpreJ — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 21, 2024

Canary in a coal mine here. https://t.co/CO1hj2EXsF — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) July 21, 2024

There seems to be no room for any other candidate other than Kamala, although it looks like Manchin may give it the old college try.

Bends the Knee https://t.co/XobfFRcYOT — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) July 21, 2024

The fix is in. https://t.co/mbnnaOLIJw — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) July 21, 2024

The elites are telling the delegates they will fall in line, apparently.

Interesting… Newsom bottles it. Is that because he knows he can’t beat Trump? https://t.co/6vTpNypAwp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 21, 2024

It could be worse. You could be abasing yourself saying stuff like this that you don’t believe and everyone knows you don’t believe. https://t.co/ZESCeB0V6m — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) July 21, 2024

Not one person thinks he actually believes this.

The former San Francisco Mayor endorses the former San Francisco District Attorney. https://t.co/PQDapTDrr1 — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) July 21, 2024

it's probably the end of the road for his presidential ambitions one way or another at this point. if she wins, the seat's gone until 2032 by which time he's a nobody. if she loses, nobody from either coast is winning a primary again for the foreseeable future https://t.co/hnGGw3i5tJ — cisatlantic global latina belt enjoyer (@ProgDirectorate) July 21, 2024

Womp, womp.

Thank you, @gavinnewsom. We look forward to your future presidency, and are grateful that you recognize the importance of your endorsement to solidify unity around President Harris. https://t.co/kfOMU9hEXm — Liddle DeeKay (@liddledeekay) July 21, 2024

Massive eyeroll!

The Democrats in disarray narrative is already over lol, it’s Kamala https://t.co/RZ1fo7gXh3 — Regime Accountant (@RegimeCPA) July 21, 2024

Gavin Newsom endorses Kamala Harris, and thus continues the long and winding crossing of paths between the two products of San Francisco politics. https://t.co/m2TC75CPmY — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 21, 2024

Advertisement

They do have that in common.

🚨 #BREAKING: CA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS



He called her “Tough. Fearless. Tenacious.”



Did he say that with a straight face? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hpxYfErOg1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2024

He wants to be VP. I wonder if he will do what she did to climb the ladder!😂 — Mike Scott (@mscott_1) July 21, 2024

Not likely since they are both from California. They will have enough legal battles, as it is.