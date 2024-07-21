Joe Manchin Considers Returning to the Democratic Party to Pursue the Presidential Nomination

Now that Biden has dropped out, people are coming out of the woodwork to take his place. Even though it seems the Democrats have already chosen Kamala, Joe Manchin says 'not so fast'.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, an independent, is considering re-registering for the Democratic Party to run for the presidential nomination, @CostaReports reports. This comes as some Democrats say they're nervous about VP Harris' ability to beat Donald Trump.



Manchin told… pic.twitter.com/9UpTUMjNTG — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2024

This is getting juicy.

Sources close to Sen Joe Manchin, independent of WV, say he's considering re-registering as a Democrat and throwing his hat into the ring — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2024

Manchin would have to re-register as a Democrat and then could jump back in the race.

Can you believe the nerve of this guy? https://t.co/ZfwDtI36Mw — Lloyddabbler (@lloyddabbler) July 21, 2024

Some tweeps are dubious.





It's so good!





I hope Kamala has challengers because this will all be hysterical to watch. https://t.co/euDQrFDbQk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2024

It's America's summer entertainment.

He’s gonna be 77 and much of the party hates him so makes perfect sense! https://t.co/Hw10LF2qZG — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 21, 2024

At 77, he's a veritable toddler in this race.

Interesting, but I can't imagine there's any way the cadres will allow anyone who's not a hardcore progressive to get anywhere near the top of the ticket. https://t.co/4pC1LSWuqw — Timothy D Padgett (@TimothyDPadget1) July 21, 2024

No one just falls down the coconut tree, after all.

LOL, one last gigantic grift on his way out is so fitting for Manchin. https://t.co/QsXwuxajo0 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 21, 2024

This is the most Joe Manchin thing to do ever. Not actually re-registering and trying but trying to make the next few weeks all about him. https://t.co/HTEC4JECdU — Peter Kane (@petertkane) July 21, 2024

Baby, it ain't 'Jover til it's Jover'.

He’d never be able to win the old fashioned way—with Dem voters actually having a say through a primary—so why not! https://t.co/kdL24iVe3f — Caleb Smith (@CalebJSmith) July 21, 2024

Honestly if you’re an ambitious Dem you do this, things can switch on the drop of the dime. Bernie should go do it too.



That being said, Manchin stands no chance. https://t.co/nGhWfneXtj — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) July 21, 2024

Bernie and Joe can run together and be the 'Grumpy Old Men' ticket.

Manchin in Chicago next month https://t.co/GyBlXJvE7q pic.twitter.com/t7QfkXFcXd — Paul E Williams (@PEWilliams_) July 21, 2024

(Re)joining a party you’d quit just to run for its nomination https://t.co/CWKIFdFUbx — Taniel (@Taniel) July 21, 2024

Please, spare us. No one likes either Manchin or for that matter Tapper. https://t.co/EOX7ORVGh5 — Sheila Dillon (@sheiladillon11) July 21, 2024

Ouch!





Chaos. Just what the American people ordered.



If this is an open contest, the Democrats will be out of power for the next eight years. https://t.co/fOCs68McG1 — Starmerite Jeb 🇬🇧✡️ (@JebJ0nes) July 21, 2024

It is going to be a crazy election season.