Gavin Newsom Bends the Knee and Joins in the Coronation of Queen Kamala
'Maidservant of Hillary': Tulsi Gabbard Pulls No Punches, WRECKS Kamala Harris' POTUS Drea...
Unburdened by What Has Been: Kamala Harris Thanks Biden for His Endorsement, Vows...
WATCH: JD Vance Asks Now-Presumptive Presidential Candidate Kamala What the Hell She's Don...
Double Scoop of Chocolate Chip, STAT! In Ironic Twist, Biden Gets the Boot...
ET TU, HARRY? Gen Z 'Influencers' React to Biden Dropping Out With the...
'Amazing Win For Elon Musk:' You Won't Believe How Biden's Staff Learned He...
Rosie O' Donnell Believes There Are Maybe One Hundred Days Left of a...
The Clintons Release a Full-Throated Endorsement for their Pick of a Democratic Candidate...
The Obama's Omission of a Kamala Harris Endorsement While Wishing Biden Adieux is...
Brit Hume Notes That How @POTUS Announced His Decision to Withdraw Is An...
The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing...
OOOF! Oilfield Rando's 2020 DNC Video Reminds Everyone of the True Meaning of...
Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development

Joe Manchin Considers Returning to the Democratic Party to Pursue the Presidential Nomination

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:00 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Now that Biden has dropped out, people are coming out of the woodwork to take his place. Even though it seems the Democrats have already chosen Kamala, Joe Manchin says 'not so fast'. 

Advertisement

This is getting juicy.

Manchin would have to re-register as a Democrat and then could jump back in the race. 

Some tweeps are dubious.


It's so good!

It's America's summer entertainment. 

Recommended

'Maidservant of Hillary': Tulsi Gabbard Pulls No Punches, WRECKS Kamala Harris' POTUS Dreams (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

At 77, he's a veritable toddler in this race.

No one just falls down the coconut tree, after all.

Baby, it ain't 'Jover til it's Jover'. 

Advertisement

Bernie and Joe can run together and be the 'Grumpy Old Men' ticket.

Ouch!

It is going to be a crazy election season.

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRAT JOE MANCHIN HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Maidservant of Hillary': Tulsi Gabbard Pulls No Punches, WRECKS Kamala Harris' POTUS Dreams (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
ET TU, HARRY? Gen Z 'Influencers' React to Biden Dropping Out With the Loyalty of Feral Cats
Grateful Calvin
'Amazing Win For Elon Musk:' You Won't Believe How Biden's Staff Learned He Was Dropping Out
Aaron Walker
WATCH: JD Vance Asks Now-Presumptive Presidential Candidate Kamala What the Hell She's Done As VP
Amy Curtis
The Trump Campaign Drops a DOOZY of a First Attack Ad Against Laughing Kamala (WATCH)
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Maidservant of Hillary': Tulsi Gabbard Pulls No Punches, WRECKS Kamala Harris' POTUS Dreams (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement