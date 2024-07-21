Joe Manchin Considers Returning to the Democratic Party to Pursue the Presidential Nomination

Now that Biden has dropped out, people are coming out of the woodwork to take his place. Even though it seems the Democrats have already chosen Kamala, Joe Manchin says 'not so fast'.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, an independent, is considering re-registering for the Democratic Party to run for the presidential nomination, @CostaReports reports. This comes as some Democrats say they're nervous about VP Harris' ability to beat Donald Trump.— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2024
Manchin told… pic.twitter.com/9UpTUMjNTG
This is getting juicy.
Sources close to Sen Joe Manchin, independent of WV, say he's considering re-registering as a Democrat and throwing his hat into the ring— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2024
Manchin would have to re-register as a Democrat and then could jump back in the race.
Can you believe the nerve of this guy? https://t.co/ZfwDtI36Mw— Lloyddabbler (@lloyddabbler) July 21, 2024
Some tweeps are dubious.
https://t.co/i91PVujBDV pic.twitter.com/8Vl82M9a1Q— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2024
Dems in disarray continues. 🍿 https://t.co/BuKGaAeD2C— KRYSTAL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) July 21, 2024
It's so good!
I hope Kamala has challengers because this will all be hysterical to watch. https://t.co/euDQrFDbQk— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 21, 2024
It's America's summer entertainment.
He’s gonna be 77 and much of the party hates him so makes perfect sense! https://t.co/Hw10LF2qZG— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 21, 2024
Recommended
At 77, he's a veritable toddler in this race.
Democrats RN: https://t.co/ewpJELKH3V pic.twitter.com/7dyWmAizW5— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 21, 2024
Interesting, but I can't imagine there's any way the cadres will allow anyone who's not a hardcore progressive to get anywhere near the top of the ticket. https://t.co/4pC1LSWuqw— Timothy D Padgett (@TimothyDPadget1) July 21, 2024
No one just falls down the coconut tree, after all.
LOL, one last gigantic grift on his way out is so fitting for Manchin. https://t.co/QsXwuxajo0— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 21, 2024
https://t.co/YvVuCcYgjb pic.twitter.com/fLZrxd5LRT— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) July 21, 2024
This is the most Joe Manchin thing to do ever. Not actually re-registering and trying but trying to make the next few weeks all about him. https://t.co/HTEC4JECdU— Peter Kane (@petertkane) July 21, 2024
Baby, it ain't 'Jover til it's Jover'.
He’d never be able to win the old fashioned way—with Dem voters actually having a say through a primary—so why not! https://t.co/kdL24iVe3f— Caleb Smith (@CalebJSmith) July 21, 2024
Honestly if you’re an ambitious Dem you do this, things can switch on the drop of the dime. Bernie should go do it too.— EdAsante (@EdAsante77) July 21, 2024
That being said, Manchin stands no chance. https://t.co/nGhWfneXtj
Bernie and Joe can run together and be the 'Grumpy Old Men' ticket.
Manchin in Chicago next month https://t.co/GyBlXJvE7q pic.twitter.com/t7QfkXFcXd— Paul E Williams (@PEWilliams_) July 21, 2024
(Re)joining a party you’d quit just to run for its nomination https://t.co/CWKIFdFUbx— Taniel (@Taniel) July 21, 2024
Please, spare us. No one likes either Manchin or for that matter Tapper. https://t.co/EOX7ORVGh5— Sheila Dillon (@sheiladillon11) July 21, 2024
Ouch!
Chaos. Just what the American people ordered.— Starmerite Jeb 🇬🇧✡️ (@JebJ0nes) July 21, 2024
If this is an open contest, the Democrats will be out of power for the next eight years. https://t.co/fOCs68McG1
It is going to be a crazy election season.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member