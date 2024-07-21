Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development

Minutes ago, we told you about Joe BIden dropping out of the 2024 election. In that letter, he thanked Kamala for her service in his administration, but did not come out and endorse her. He now has explicitly endorsed Kamala.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Remember when people were butthurt about this just a few days ago?https://t.co/zyKPR3oU6m pic.twitter.com/kRiSBkRM7d — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 21, 2024

So, basically, Trump was right again.

Trump gonna be the GOAT for beating the only two women to ever run for President. https://t.co/32uyIJ3i0B — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 21, 2024

He is literally the patriarchy.

She knew the whole time he was in decline. His record of failure is her record of failure. https://t.co/xhDWrEHitB — Brittany (@bccover) July 21, 2024

Yes, it's important to tie her to the mess we are in.

Too senile to run, but not too senile to be our president for the next six months. https://t.co/9oThnsrBhW — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) July 21, 2024

Now, he has to convince Americans he is competent enough to serve for the next six months. That won't be an easy task after just dropping out. He's a lame duck now.

I've never watched a political party collapse in real-time. This is insane. https://t.co/56urHqCSFz — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 21, 2024

Run to the grocery and get your popcorn because it is likely flying off the shelves.

Every single important job she's ever had has been handed to her. Wild stuff. https://t.co/mrmbGA6kPM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2024

Trump may be the luckiest man in American, but Kamala is the luckiest woman.

He just endorsed the lady that called him racist on national tv. https://t.co/kyb80j50KB — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 21, 2024

She sure did.

And there's the other shoe -- the endorsement of Kamala Harris https://t.co/6235IcAxX6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 21, 2024

Now, we sit back and watch if Biden's endorsement is enough to make Kamala the candidate, or if donors really don't care what he thinks.

So it will be Harris. Okay then https://t.co/TJkBTQEBPw — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 21, 2024

America cannot take four more years of that laugh.

Her approval ratings were more abysmal than his, geez.



But then again, democrats voters are the “vote blue no matter who” voters.



They would literally vote for a potato right now if you put a (D) by their name. https://t.co/fAMYA5hUZx — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) July 21, 2024

Looks like the Trump campaign was right to hold off scheduling a VP debate. https://t.co/amPnoJYcGM — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) July 21, 2024

It was a prescient decision.