Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Minutes ago, we told you about Joe BIden dropping out of the 2024 election. In that letter, he thanked Kamala for her service in his administration, but did not come out and endorse her. He now has explicitly endorsed Kamala.

So, basically, Trump was right again.

He is literally the patriarchy.

Yes, it's important to tie her to the mess we are in. 

Now, he has to convince Americans he is competent enough to serve for the next six months. That won't be an easy task after just dropping out. He's a lame duck now. 

Run to the grocery and get your popcorn because it is likely flying off the shelves.

Trump may be the luckiest man in American, but Kamala is the luckiest woman.

She sure did.

Now, we sit back and watch if Biden's endorsement is enough to make Kamala the candidate, or if donors really don't care what he thinks.

America cannot take four more years of that laugh.

It was a prescient decision.

           

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS POTUS 2024 ELECTION

