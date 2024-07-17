Twitter ABSOLUTELY Drags Joe Biden After He Announces He is Covid Positive

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Today, it was reported Joe Biden has COVID. Of course he does. Surely it's COVID and not the inability to walk or get a whole sentence out without wandering off. Last week, it was a cold. Now it's COVID. As Biden's Social Media team has zero self awareness, they put out the perfect (for Twitchy) tweet. 

Oh, America is well aware.

Someone should teach them how Twitter works.

It's like they aren't even trying anymore.

The memes are amazing.

Don't forget the A-1.

Even Senators are getting in on the act.

Was COVID all it took to get rid of Biden?

Oh, yeah it is.

Pretty much the story of his whole Presidency.

Twitter was happy to oblige.

Never ever even considering it.

