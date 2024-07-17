Twitter ABSOLUTELY Drags Joe Biden After He Announces He is Covid Positive

Today, it was reported Joe Biden has COVID. Of course he does. Surely it's COVID and not the inability to walk or get a whole sentence out without wandering off. Last week, it was a cold. Now it's COVID. As Biden's Social Media team has zero self awareness, they put out the perfect (for Twitchy) tweet.

I'm sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

Oh, America is well aware.

“Karine, this isn’t working out like we planned. No, they’re not reading the second tweet in the thread and instead they’re just memeing and sh^tposting the first one.” https://t.co/OtiwwhGfZs pic.twitter.com/20oKffzNTK — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 17, 2024

Someone should teach them how Twitter works.

we figured that out after reading Ashley's diary https://t.co/ngra5HO4oZ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 17, 2024

He’s fighting for his political life (possibly his actual) and his social team is pushing out click bait. What the f*** is happening??? https://t.co/RVOjwIoGht — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 17, 2024

It's like they aren't even trying anymore.

Somewhere in Washington D.C., there is an intern that thought this tweet was a good idea. https://t.co/OtiwwhGfZs — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 17, 2024

The memes are amazing.

I have a steak dinner bet with a friend over whether Biden is the nominee and every time Biden does sh*t like this I spam him steak emojis https://t.co/Wa1kbx4OFr — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 17, 2024

Don't forget the A-1.

Omg did Joe accidentally get ahold of the official twitter account? 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂😂 https://t.co/1FiHbZvZP0 — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) July 17, 2024

Me watching the Kick Six https://t.co/C0w4mPwiUf — Katie Britt (@KatieBrittforAL) July 17, 2024

Even Senators are getting in on the act.

Was COVID all it took to get rid of Biden?

This may be the dumbest “clever” tweet ever.

If people don’t click on it, it’s just an opening for derision. https://t.co/RN1NOxKL89 — Tandy (@dantypo) July 17, 2024

So this is gonna be the tweet of the night https://t.co/U7vspeguVc — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 17, 2024

Oh, yeah it is.

lol this post didn’t turn out how his staffers thought it would 🤣 https://t.co/k0BUaPWrQa — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 17, 2024

Pretty much the story of his whole Presidency.

The interns running this account think this is clever.



This & the next tweet *might* have worked as one tweet, but divide it into 2 and you're just asking to be mocked. https://t.co/e3vM0Eyr6I pic.twitter.com/kh4sxylGmw — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) July 17, 2024

Twitter was happy to oblige.

...AND TIRED OF THESE MOTHER F'ING SNAKES ON THIS PLANE. https://t.co/FlCMONlyO2 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 17, 2024

Me after eating Taco Bell for the third meal in a row: https://t.co/1Gv9sz64xW — greg (@greg16676935420) July 17, 2024

Interns on the POTUS Twitter again? https://t.co/CJLHVY0P3B — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 17, 2024

Never leaving this website https://t.co/4Sxu27Ht2D — kate wagner (@mcmansionhell) July 17, 2024

Never ever even considering it.