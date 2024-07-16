TREASON? Sean Davis BRUTALLY Brings Up Even MORE Alarming Details About Trump's PA...
Hosts of 'Morning Joe' are BIG Mad Over Their Forced Time Out and They're Not Going to Take It (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:20 AM on July 16, 2024
Townhall Media

Yesterday, we wrote about Morning Joe being pulled off the air the Monday after the attempted assassination of President Trump. Today, we learned their reaction and they are not happy, to say the least. It's a much watch.

Clearly, the loving couple believes they have enough in their retirement coffers to make that kind of threat. 

Where else will they find a guy who couldn't win an election as a Republican, but now spouts Leftist talking points, and a shrieking blonde woman who storms off stage when challenged? I guess they could check with 'The Lincoln Project' for ideas.

We double dog dare you, MSNBC!

Imagine your employer knowing they can trust you to do your job and they don't have to babysit you. What a concept!

Unfortunately, Joe Biden will have to find a new show to watch in the morning.

They have to to protect their 'Precious', Joe Biden.

In their case, easily. 

This is my grown up Christmas wish, but let's be real, their replacements would likely be equally as awful.

They must have kicked and screamed long enough.

They may not know we know, but we definitely all know the reason they were put in time out.

