Hosts of 'Morning Joe' are BIG Mad Over Their Forced Time Out and They're Not Going to Take It (WATCH)

Yesterday, we wrote about Morning Joe being pulled off the air the Monday after the attempted assassination of President Trump. Today, we learned their reaction and they are not happy, to say the least. It's a much watch.

Morning Joe hosts are fuming at MSNBC for pulling them off the air over July 13th:



"We were very surprised & disappointed"



They say they'll quit if it happens again pic.twitter.com/1he5FeNuHY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 16, 2024

Clearly, the loving couple believes they have enough in their retirement coffers to make that kind of threat.

Haha just fire them … media pundits have no clue how replaceable and unimportant they are https://t.co/Oo8CDKJ5ln — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 16, 2024

Where else will they find a guy who couldn't win an election as a Republican, but now spouts Leftist talking points, and a shrieking blonde woman who storms off stage when challenged? I guess they could check with 'The Lincoln Project' for ideas.

Do it again! Do it again! https://t.co/CwkalGNwIg — Johnny Conch (@JCinKeyWest) July 16, 2024

We double dog dare you, MSNBC!

Not to brag, but I’ve never been told after a major news event that I can’t broadcast out of concern that I’d be insensitive because I’m not… an unhinged MSNBC host. https://t.co/XQRCvgoWhj — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 16, 2024

Imagine your employer knowing they can trust you to do your job and they don't have to babysit you. What a concept!

Nothing to see here. Just two petulant hosts slamming their own bosses and threatening to quit if they're ever held to account for the reckless things they've said for years.



Fire them. They can't be trusted and are openly insubordinate. The numbers aren't even good anyway. https://t.co/yMbCn2Uk2g — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 16, 2024

Unfortunately, Joe Biden will have to find a new show to watch in the morning.

And they also went after Lester Holt for having the temerity of asking some good questions of Biden, a big no-no in MJ World. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 16, 2024

They have to to protect their 'Precious', Joe Biden.

The gang at @Morning_Joe don't like being called out for their hatred and bigotry. As many other people in cable news have learned, they are replaceable. https://t.co/WbZxoL85Cn — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 16, 2024

In their case, easily.

Hey @MSNBC this would be my Christmas wish.… https://t.co/wHqDJ1aALK — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) July 16, 2024

This is my grown up Christmas wish, but let's be real, their replacements would likely be equally as awful.

I told you they'd be back on the air today. https://t.co/L9YzFYyw5I — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 16, 2024

They must have kicked and screamed long enough.

Hilarious watching Joe Scarborough & friends realize on air what everyone except them knew:



They were banned from the air not due to the nice lies their bosses gave them, but because even MSDNC knew they'd puke up reckless, incendiary vomit one day after someone shot at Trump: https://t.co/t4rZdtJ4mj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 16, 2024

They may not know we know, but we definitely all know the reason they were put in time out.