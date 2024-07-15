BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Uncons...
'Amazing Admission': Here's the Reported Reason 'Morning Joe' Is Nowhere to Be Found on MSNBC

Doug P.  |  9:20 AM on July 15, 2024
meme

If anybody was tuning into MSNBC this morning to hear what Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had to say about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump Saturday afternoon, they were nowhere to be found.

It seems that the top brass at MSNBC are worried about the program's reputation (it's WAY too late for that): 

Here's that part of the story from CNN:

The decision by MSNBC to leave one of its most recognizable programs on the sidelines amid a seismic politics-driven news cycle, with the Republican National Convention getting underway in the wake of the Saturday shooting at Trump’s campaign rally, is expected to raise eyebrows.  

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole.

Given the fast-paced nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment.

Using the word "stable" about a show where the hosts and guests are usually anything but is as ironic as it can get.

This is also a good one: "...might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole."

Do they think taking that show off for one day is going to save the network's reputation? Good luck with that.

The damage has been done, but MSNBC's execs are just hoping nobody will remember if the show is taken off for a couple of days.

If MSNBC's leadership thinks those people are too nutty to put on television today then maybe they should ask themselves why they've allowed them on for years.

