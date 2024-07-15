'Amazing Admission': Here's the Reported Reason 'Morning Joe' Is Nowhere to Be Found on MSNBC

If anybody was tuning into MSNBC this morning to hear what Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had to say about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump Saturday afternoon, they were nowhere to be found.

It seems that the top brass at MSNBC are worried about the program's reputation (it's WAY too late for that):

It's a huge day in politics and MSNBC has pulled 'Morning Joe' off the air. They're apparently worried the MJ crew might say something 'inappropriate' about the Trump assassination attempt. From CNN: https://t.co/uK3u0ZIoU9 pic.twitter.com/AS8E4b5FdQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 15, 2024

Here's that part of the story from CNN:

The decision by MSNBC to leave one of its most recognizable programs on the sidelines amid a seismic politics-driven news cycle, with the Republican National Convention getting underway in the wake of the Saturday shooting at Trump’s campaign rally, is expected to raise eyebrows. A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole. Given the fast-paced nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment.

Using the word "stable" about a show where the hosts and guests are usually anything but is as ironic as it can get.

This is also a good one: "...might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole."

Do they think taking that show off for one day is going to save the network's reputation? Good luck with that.

Amazing admission by NBC here of how damaging to the country their flagship morning show is, and that they can’t trust them at all at a moment like this. https://t.co/gAFTeKCb7r — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2024

Joe Scarborough has done more damage to this country than just about any other person in the past 8 years and it took almost getting a former president assassinated for his own employers to realize it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2024

The damage has been done, but MSNBC's execs are just hoping nobody will remember if the show is taken off for a couple of days.

Morning Joe was ground zero for comparisons of Trump to Hitler. Mika, Joe, and its litany of lunatic guests did it constantly.



Instead of owning that, MSNBC just pulled them off the air for a few days to cover it up because they know, even now, they’ll still do it. https://t.co/sLXycqdDjb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2024

This is the first step towards national healing. Next up, Joy Reid. https://t.co/YzkoW0TzXD — Magills (@magills_) July 15, 2024

guess the group chats and slacks of these losers at msnbc was wild all weekend and producers made the right call https://t.co/Lmrp2uyI7d — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 15, 2024

If MSNBC's leadership thinks those people are too nutty to put on television today then maybe they should ask themselves why they've allowed them on for years.