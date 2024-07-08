Biden: France Rejected Extremism, but Look at These 'French' Flags
Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH)

Senator Katie Britt always carries herself beautifully, but this really is a master class in handling trolls. First of all, she is a Senator, not a Congresswoman. Secondly, this person is a jerk for this stunt.

This person initially asked Britt for a selfie. Britt was very kind and complied. As soon as Britt was close, the troll went in with a whole 'Big Oil' speech. Gag.

So true!

A total W when dealing with a complete loser.

It was a master class. She also centered the most important fact when discussing American energy policy. We must be energy independent and it has to be affordable.

Not an easy task particularly when one is bombarded by a lying weirdo.

Even if you disagree with her, you have to admit the slow elevator door close was a classic.

Bless her heart.

Never let them see you sweat.

Absolutely true! When you try to regulate a strong personality, you can also rob them of their charm.

She does, however, make fools suffer.




