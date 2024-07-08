Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH)

Senator Katie Britt always carries herself beautifully, but this really is a master class in handling trolls. First of all, she is a Senator, not a Congresswoman. Secondly, this person is a jerk for this stunt.

Katie Britt handled this ambush better than other pols I’ve seenpic.twitter.com/fbSPZO0UPm — bryan metzger (@metzgov) July 8, 2024

This person initially asked Britt for a selfie. Britt was very kind and complied. As soon as Britt was close, the troll went in with a whole 'Big Oil' speech. Gag.

was katie britt a sorority president? because hot damn, that was graceful. https://t.co/o4D5eG6ePS — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 8, 2024

So true!

I can't get enough of lib climate groups posting their L's like this.



Katie Britt absolutely owned this girl and they still posted the video. https://t.co/3U8akmqPzD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 8, 2024

Oh hey @KatieBrittforAL is a class act. What a W for Britt. https://t.co/10dD62Nnc4 — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) July 8, 2024

A total W when dealing with a complete loser.

Graceful to the person asking obnoxious questions, not dismissing the problem of climate change, and respectfully redirecting to facts.



This is how every Republican should handle climate questions. (And if they have time, offer their own solutions!) https://t.co/u23cm2kdSd — Danielle Butcher Franz (@DanielleBFranz) July 8, 2024

It was a master class. She also centered the most important fact when discussing American energy policy. We must be energy independent and it has to be affordable.

Way to go, @KatieBrittforAL

Not just fending off the troll but giving the right policy answer at the same time. https://t.co/xXMz6zuGOI — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) July 8, 2024

Not an easy task particularly when one is bombarded by a lying weirdo.

I disagree with her but this was based and the timing with the door was so good lmao https://t.co/u16BVGqvYG — David 🥥 🌴 (@michiganstan24) July 8, 2024

Even if you disagree with her, you have to admit the slow elevator door close was a classic.

Katie Britt is a Senator, not a Congressman. Watching uninformed, ignorant liberals get owned by @SenKatieBritt is the best kind of entertainment. #politics https://t.co/QyZTXm8mDy — Angi Horn (@AngiHornAlabama) July 8, 2024

You ever seen a southern woman bury someone 6 feet deep politely?



Now you have. https://t.co/YYb9x5aIUU — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) July 8, 2024

Bless her heart.

.@KatieBrittforAL handled this like a pro.



Let’s make America energy independent! https://t.co/8n1ztpk0lG — Riley McArdle (@rileykmcardle) July 8, 2024

Textbook. Every member should study this. https://t.co/HB4IzpXGi1 — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) July 8, 2024

Never let them see you sweat.

This is perhaps why they should have just let her be herself in the SOTU response. https://t.co/ZAR1TQ3cj0 — Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 8, 2024

Absolutely true! When you try to regulate a strong personality, you can also rob them of their charm.

Grateful for a U.S. Senator like @SenKatieBritt who doesn't suffer fools. https://t.co/sIwCXgK3sa — U.S. Secretary of Common Sense (@ScottButtram) July 8, 2024

She does, however, make fools suffer.











