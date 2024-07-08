Senator Katie Britt Gives a Southern Hospitality Master Class While Shutting Down a Climate Troll (WATCH)

Senator Katie Britt always carries herself beautifully, but this really is a master class in handling trolls. First of all, she is a Senator, not a Congresswoman. Secondly, this person is a jerk for this stunt.
Katie Britt handled this ambush better than other pols I’ve seenpic.twitter.com/fbSPZO0UPm— bryan metzger (@metzgov) July 8, 2024
This person initially asked Britt for a selfie. Britt was very kind and complied. As soon as Britt was close, the troll went in with a whole 'Big Oil' speech. Gag.
was katie britt a sorority president? because hot damn, that was graceful. https://t.co/o4D5eG6ePS— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) July 8, 2024
So true!
I can't get enough of lib climate groups posting their L's like this.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 8, 2024
Katie Britt absolutely owned this girl and they still posted the video. https://t.co/3U8akmqPzD
Oh hey @KatieBrittforAL is a class act. What a W for Britt. https://t.co/10dD62Nnc4— Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) July 8, 2024
A total W when dealing with a complete loser.
Graceful to the person asking obnoxious questions, not dismissing the problem of climate change, and respectfully redirecting to facts.— Danielle Butcher Franz (@DanielleBFranz) July 8, 2024
This is how every Republican should handle climate questions. (And if they have time, offer their own solutions!) https://t.co/u23cm2kdSd
It was a master class. She also centered the most important fact when discussing American energy policy. We must be energy independent and it has to be affordable.
Way to go, @KatieBrittforAL— Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) July 8, 2024
Not just fending off the troll but giving the right policy answer at the same time. https://t.co/xXMz6zuGOI
Not an easy task particularly when one is bombarded by a lying weirdo.
I disagree with her but this was based and the timing with the door was so good lmao https://t.co/u16BVGqvYG— David 🥥 🌴 (@michiganstan24) July 8, 2024
Even if you disagree with her, you have to admit the slow elevator door close was a classic.
Katie Britt is a Senator, not a Congressman. Watching uninformed, ignorant liberals get owned by @SenKatieBritt is the best kind of entertainment. #politics https://t.co/QyZTXm8mDy— Angi Horn (@AngiHornAlabama) July 8, 2024
You ever seen a southern woman bury someone 6 feet deep politely?— Jake Cox (@GOPJake) July 8, 2024
Now you have. https://t.co/YYb9x5aIUU
Bless her heart.
.@KatieBrittforAL handled this like a pro.— Riley McArdle (@rileykmcardle) July 8, 2024
Let’s make America energy independent! https://t.co/8n1ztpk0lG
Textbook. Every member should study this. https://t.co/HB4IzpXGi1— Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) July 8, 2024
Never let them see you sweat.
This is perhaps why they should have just let her be herself in the SOTU response. https://t.co/ZAR1TQ3cj0— Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 8, 2024
Absolutely true! When you try to regulate a strong personality, you can also rob them of their charm.
Grateful for a U.S. Senator like @SenKatieBritt who doesn't suffer fools. https://t.co/sIwCXgK3sa— U.S. Secretary of Common Sense (@ScottButtram) July 8, 2024
She does, however, make fools suffer.
