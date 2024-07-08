Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No,...
Angry First Lady Jill Biden Rebukes a Reporter for Asking a Simple Question

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Karine Jean Pierre isn't the only one reacting poorly to increased scrutiny by the Press. Today, Jill Biden was very offended when a member of the press shouted a question at her. 

Apparently, the press is only allowed to use their inside voices when addressing fake Dr. Jill. Maybe the press thought she couldn't hear, much like her husband.

She's very offended people are asking her questions, but has no problem speaking on behalf of her husband at both public and private events. She needs to choose a lane.

That's the crazy part! They weren't rabidly screaming at her. They just wanted to be loud enough to grab her attention. She's quite sensitive these days.

America should just revel in the gift of her presence and never demand she spend her time addressing us, after all.

She imagines herself as some sort of royalty.

They truly believe they are owed some sort of deference. No thanks.

Literally.

True and they cannot stand it.



