Angry First Lady Jill Biden Rebukes a Reporter for Asking a Simple Question

Karine Jean Pierre isn't the only one reacting poorly to increased scrutiny by the Press. Today, Jill Biden was very offended when a member of the press shouted a question at her.

Jill Biden scolds reporters asking about Dem calls for Joe to drop out: ‘Don’t scream at me’



Irked first lady Jill Biden told reporters, “Don’t scream at me,” when asked Monday about the mounting number of House Democrats calling for 81-year-old hubby President Biden to give up… pic.twitter.com/8YbuRftOHL — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) July 8, 2024

Apparently, the press is only allowed to use their inside voices when addressing fake Dr. Jill. Maybe the press thought she couldn't hear, much like her husband.

Jill Biden just snapped at a reporter who asked her about Joe dropping out of the race.



Jill said, “Why are you screaming at me? You know me. Don’t scream at me, just let me talk.”



She then walked away and didn’t answer the question.



Jill is a power-crazed coward. pic.twitter.com/yAWxBDtSlA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2024

She's very offended people are asking her questions, but has no problem speaking on behalf of her husband at both public and private events. She needs to choose a lane.

The Jill Biden moment with video. The reporters were not "screaming" as FLOTUS put it, they were just asking questions loud enough so she could hear them over all the noise. And of course, she didn't answer them. https://t.co/S7v0qOMkG1 — Brittany (@bccover) July 8, 2024

That's the crazy part! They weren't rabidly screaming at her. They just wanted to be loud enough to grab her attention. She's quite sensitive these days.

Dems get 10 seconds of adversarial media coverage and immediately crack under the pressure lol https://t.co/5CC7DREQr3 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) July 8, 2024

The Empress is disturbed at the disturbance by her subjects https://t.co/qS1ODZfaCK — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) July 8, 2024

America should just revel in the gift of her presence and never demand she spend her time addressing us, after all.

Jill Biden is not likable.



Heck I’d vote for Trump just to never have to see her again. https://t.co/TWNpjBPUDZ — Tandy (@dantypo) July 8, 2024

Um. We yell so you can hear us clearly as we are not standing next to you.



This is so getting so bizarre. https://t.co/KJVCXkhydk — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) July 8, 2024

She imagines herself as some sort of royalty.

“Can’t I just enable the destruction of our society without people being so rude about it?” https://t.co/3mYyrlVKdg — Gabe (@senategabe) July 8, 2024

This is the first time they’ve had anyone in the press outside the usual suspects approach them with something less than fealty and they have no idea what to do https://t.co/8uKVj1RNI8 — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) July 8, 2024

They truly believe they are owed some sort of deference. No thanks.

uhmmm... she is the worst. https://t.co/E1s69V1XIo — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) July 8, 2024

Literally.

They simply cannot handle being treated, for one moment, the way Republicans are treated every single day. https://t.co/dgLSy1qbJ3 — Cas Thornberry (@casmir_t) July 8, 2024

True and they cannot stand it.







