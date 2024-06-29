Rep. Thomas Massie Shares Heartbreaking Personal News

A 'Twitchy' favorite, Representative Thomas Massie, shared some very sad news yesterday.

Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tTSWXeLCG0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

Our hearts go out to the Massie family at this devastating time. Representative Massie and his wife, Rhonda, were high school sweethearts and spent their adult lives together building a tremendous legacy.

She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family. pic.twitter.com/7Aui2MhHzc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

The Massie family shared beautiful memories of their time together. His wife's radiant smile stands out in all of the photos.

We spent last week touring Mt Rainier with our grandson - she was the best mammaw ever! We love you Rhonda. pic.twitter.com/B2yiqY1Lf8 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

Thankfully, they have the beautiful memories of this last trip together, but the shock must be so very jarring.

Thank you @anncormican for reminding me of this rare recording of Rhonda singing (on YouTube). I loved her singing voice and she tolerated my out-of-time swarping at a banjo. This was Mike Maggard’s #nothinfancyfarm liberty event, August 28, 2011. pic.twitter.com/MZ71NBdjvC — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 29, 2024

Through memories shared, it is so clear the Massies had a true friendship and partnership and were an example of a loving and supportive union.

U.S. House observes moment of silence for Rep. Thomas Massie's (R-KY) wife Rhonda who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9E7rJ314ta — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2024

Representative Chip Roy led Congress in a moment of silence to honor Rhonda Massie. It was a sacred and rare display of bipartisanship.

Our sympathies to @RepThomasMassie on the loss of his wife and partner of 35 years.



Rhonda was not only Congressman Massie's life partner, but his philosophical partner as well.



Her passing is not only the congressman's loss, but America's as well. — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) June 28, 2024

I joked yesterday about the European inability to comprehend the virtues of a rugged homesteading wife.



Here's the absolute pinnacle. High school sweethearts, went to MIT together, founded a robotics company together, while entire time mastering an off-grid lifestyle together. https://t.co/Jvb9Z6mxwA — Edward L Hamilton (@EdwardLHamilton) June 28, 2024

Literally built their house by cutting wood and quarrying stone from their own Kentucky property.



The most amazing marriage imaginable.



Many condolences to the Massie family and a respectful salute to Rhonda for creating such an amazing life and family.https://t.co/RzppXh0H3z — Edward L Hamilton (@EdwardLHamilton) June 28, 2024

Kelley and I are praying for our friend @RepThomasMassie. His beloved wife Rhonda was a shining light, a brilliant, kind and wonderful woman. We are heartbroken at her passing and feel truly honored to have known her and called her a friend. We are praying for strength and… https://t.co/eTKJ1ypMJT — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

Kelly and I are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Rhonda Massie.



We are praying the Lord will comfort @RepThomasMassie and the entire Massie family as they mourn such an immense loss. (Romans 8:38-39) https://t.co/sjzBnjwz7P — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) June 28, 2024

Please pray for the Massie family as they navigate the difficult days ahead. May Rhonda Massie's memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.







