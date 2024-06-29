Townhall's John Hasson Compiles Shocking List of World Events Occurring Outside of Biden's Wake Window

Today, Axios dropped a huge insider story about Joe Biden and his daily behavior in the White House. This nugget was particularly telling.

“From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged – many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.



"From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged – many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.

Outside of that time or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios."

From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.

Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios. Thursday's 90-minute debate began at 9pm ET. Afterward, CNN's cameras captured First Lady Jill Biden gingerly helping her husband descend the few stairs by the podium.

Unfortunately, bad things happen at times other than 10:00 am - 4:00 pm EST. Evil and world events refuse to cooperate with Biden's nap schedule. John Hasson of our sister site 'Townhall' decided to make a list of some of those bad things. It explains why Biden has been such a disaster.

Per Axios, Biden is only “dependably engaged” from 10am to 4pm



…The Kabul suicide bombing occurred at **9:20am ET** pic.twitter.com/SKh3XalG2Z — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 29, 2024

Maybe this is why Biden thinks no soldiers died during his tenure.

Russia invaded Ukraine at 8:40pm EST pic.twitter.com/5MDHKdIaJC — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 29, 2024

Clearly way after Joe Biden's bedtime and very rude. That is the time he is eating his pudding cup.

This past January, Iran proxies killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan



And that was also after 4pm — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 29, 2024

The 2012 Benghazi attack *started* at 3:40pm EST pic.twitter.com/r1Lu3sd0VR — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 29, 2024

Joe Biden was just one of many in the White House asleep at the wheel during that disaster.

Simply put, the foreign policy emergencies don’t fit into a 10-4 work day — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 29, 2024

Hamas invaded Israel at 11:30pm EST pic.twitter.com/cJyCSLQ1f7 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 29, 2024

People used to mock Trump for tweeting at 2 AM, but at least he was awake and engaged.

Probably why he didn't remember it. https://t.co/vukIpRGSeo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2024

All of America needs to pray to God much more frequently in hopes He takes mercy upon us.

Taiwan is 12 hours ahead of Washington DC



Meaning if/when China invades, Biden will only be “dependably engaged” between 10pm and 4am Taiwanese time https://t.co/hAAUMJIXaa — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 29, 2024

The invasion of Taiwan is basically inevitable at this point. Hopefully, they choose one of Biden's 'wake hours' so the United States can react properly.

I feel like I recall being told the President was very important for 3 AM phone calls. This doesn't sound promising. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) June 29, 2024

He's barely lucid at 3:00 pm.

This is not about losing a debate.



It’s about National Security. https://t.co/O5fI4dZuOb — K. L. March (@two_bysea) June 29, 2024

So what really happened those days? Let’s just for a moment speculate, shall we? Three enemies, three crises. The triangulation of attacks that Putin, the Taliban, Khamenei and Xi discussed two months before. They know his sundown schedule. They’re ready. https://t.co/QuAhZMpqld pic.twitter.com/wZnBSWrUVc — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) June 29, 2024

Of course they know and all of the world is laughing at America.















