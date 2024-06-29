Townhall's John Hasson Compiles Shocking List of World Events Occurring Outside of Biden's Wake Window

Reps. Nancy Mace and Tim Burchett Drop a METEOR on Civil Rights Activist's...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:10 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Today, Axios dropped a huge insider story about Joe Biden and his daily behavior in the White House. This nugget was particularly telling.

  • From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.
  • Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios. 

Thursday's 90-minute debate began at 9pm ET.

Unfortunately, bad things happen at times other than 10:00 am - 4:00 pm EST. Evil and world events refuse to cooperate with Biden's nap schedule. John Hasson of our sister site 'Townhall' decided to make a list of some of those bad things. It explains why Biden has been such a disaster.

Maybe this is why Biden thinks no soldiers died during his tenure.

Clearly way after Joe Biden's bedtime and very rude. That is the time he is eating his pudding cup.

Joe Biden was just one of many in the White House asleep at the wheel during that disaster.

People used to mock Trump for tweeting at 2 AM, but at least he was awake and engaged.

All of America needs to pray to God much more frequently in hopes He takes mercy upon us.

The invasion of Taiwan is basically inevitable at this point. Hopefully, they choose one of Biden's 'wake hours' so the United States can react properly.

He's barely lucid at 3:00 pm.

Of course they know and all of the world is laughing at America.





