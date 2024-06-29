Reps. Nancy Mace and Tim Burchett Drop a METEOR on Civil Rights Activist's...
David Axelrod Admits the Quiet Part Aloud ... Biden Probably Should Have Been Told No for 2024 a Year Ago

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file

In the wake of all the thought pieces and rending of garments after Biden royally screwed up at the debate, former Obama advisor, David Axelrod, made a stunning admission.

He admits Biden should have been kept out of the race a year ago, but nobody wanted to talk about it. To be fair to Axelrod, Twitchy covered him calling for Biden NOT to run about eight months ago. He clearly did not come to this conclusion after the debate. He has been honest about Biden for some time now. The Democrats should have listened to him, apparently.

Glenn Greenwald also made a very important point. The DNC refused to host a primary so there actually was not a choice for voters.

Apparently, those in charge did not want to have the discussion about dumping Biden a year ago. Kennedy's bid for the Democratic nomination was all but ignored.

Many are not willing to buy Axelrod's declaration of being stuck with Biden at this point. They want to pursue a new candidate.

The Democratic party was largely able to ignore Biden's condition in 2020 because of Covid. He was able to campaign from his basement and there was very little access to him. He has also continued to decline over the last 3 years. There is only so long the public can ignore his condition, and after that debate, it seems that time is up.


