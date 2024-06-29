David Axelrod Admits the Quiet Part Aloud ... Biden Probably Should Have Been Told No for 2024 a Year Ago

In the wake of all the thought pieces and rending of garments after Biden royally screwed up at the debate, former Obama advisor, David Axelrod, made a stunning admission.

Reality check: @JoeBiden is the nominee of the Democratic Party, nominated by voters in primaries across the country. Unless the @POTUS, himself, decides to quit--which he won't--that issue is settled.

The discussion that is going on now was timely a year ago, when few wanted to… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 29, 2024

He admits Biden should have been kept out of the race a year ago, but nobody wanted to talk about it. To be fair to Axelrod, Twitchy covered him calling for Biden NOT to run about eight months ago. He clearly did not come to this conclusion after the debate. He has been honest about Biden for some time now. The Democrats should have listened to him, apparently.

What Alexrod says here -- Dems chose Biden -- is false.



The GOP had many candidates running, held many debates, then held a fair vote.



Dems announced in advance they would not allow a primary challenge, would ban all debates, and proclaimed Biden their nominee no matter what: https://t.co/eARq8J2F1J pic.twitter.com/cbAxIhzFnh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 29, 2024

Glenn Greenwald also made a very important point. The DNC refused to host a primary so there actually was not a choice for voters.

This is true except for the part that “few wanted to have it.” Actually a lot of people wanted to explore alternatives a year ago, but higher-ups in the Democrat Party did everything they could to prevent it. This is why @RobertKennedyJr was forced to become an independent. Big… https://t.co/HMBb7gdeJJ — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 29, 2024

Apparently, those in charge did not want to have the discussion about dumping Biden a year ago. Kennedy's bid for the Democratic nomination was all but ignored.

This tweet is irrelevant, David. He obviously cannot run but he cannot serve out his term. He’s got a VP. Time to use her. Biden goes AWOL for chunks of time. We can’t have that. https://t.co/jKcYOI6uL2 — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) June 29, 2024

Many are not willing to buy Axelrod's declaration of being stuck with Biden at this point. They want to pursue a new candidate.

You think dems are losing it now. Wait until they wake up after the election and they get Trump v2 because they lied for years about Biden’s fitness. And then couldn’t push him out because doing so means if he’s not capable of being a *candidate* how was he qualified to be the… — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 29, 2024

I remember you especially warned them. Almost everyone knew it but up until last week with that ridiculous accusation of our side using deep fakes, (whatever that meant), against them. No sympathy coming from me👎 — DLabatt (@DLobbregt) June 29, 2024

"And we're just going to pretend none of this is happening." https://t.co/MPSmpyqmjZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2024

The Democratic party was largely able to ignore Biden's condition in 2020 because of Covid. He was able to campaign from his basement and there was very little access to him. He has also continued to decline over the last 3 years. There is only so long the public can ignore his condition, and after that debate, it seems that time is up.



