Actor Chris Hemsworth Praised His Wife for Her Support and Immediately the Butker Comparisons Began

For days, crazed Leftists have crafted multiple think pieces about Harrison Butker's praise of his wife, motherhood and home making during a commencement speech to other conservative Christians. It's ridiculous. He may be about to get some reprieve thanks to Chris Hemsworth.

"She put aside her own dreams in order to support mine."



Chris Hemsworth thanked his "endlessly encouraging" wife Elsa Pataky in his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech. pic.twitter.com/nKhN5xDx2Z — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 28, 2024

Hemsworth made the mistake of thanking his wife and publicly stating he was able to be successful because of what she was doing behind the scenes. Shock and awe must commence. Please pass the smelling salts.

Lib women working at NYT and WaPo are dropping their avocado toast and screaming into their cats https://t.co/AXd2pUWfLa — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 28, 2024

They all need to head to a drum circle where their menses will all sync as they dance around a fire.

Uh oh, now we get a whole news outrage cycle of Harrison Butker 2.0 https://t.co/07xtbfBjlg — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) May 28, 2024

It's like the conservative Jumanji box has been opened and Butker and Hemsworth escaped.

If this were Harrison Butker some of y’all would be losing your minds https://t.co/h4r5VYfI8f — Madeline Fry Schultz (@madelineefry) May 28, 2024

Just give them time.

Hemsy no! You didn't see what happened to Harrison!



CHRIS NOOOOOO https://t.co/TR7vo0BNes pic.twitter.com/yE9HgNUHIY — Likes-To-Fight-Guy (@BellicoseCitizn) May 28, 2024

Someone should have warned him.

Every marriage requires sacrifice.



Satisfaction is found in having a spouse & children worth making sacrifices for. 🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 https://t.co/AQRe1RLiPv — Lois McLatchie Miller (@LoisMcLatch) May 28, 2024

Sorry, there is no room for nuance and wisdom in this debate. You must be mistaken.

If you’re comparing this to Butkers rant, you’re a moron. There’s a difference between CHOOSING to sideline your own ambitions bc you love your partner and being expected to do so https://t.co/UDvtB9hxGZ — Deek (@Dude_Cav) May 28, 2024

A perfect example of someone who only heard what they wanted to hear from Butker. Butker never said a woman should be forced to be in her home or caring for children. He simply said it was a rewarding life and it is.

he about to be cancelled lol — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) May 28, 2024

Can the Kansas City social media team also tweet out where he lives — Sir Beardley Stoned (@beardleystone) May 28, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

I knew I liked that guy. https://t.co/rqoMsHxm8T — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 28, 2024

This would be such a compliment for me and I find it absolutely hilarious that half the female population gets so fcking mad about it lol https://t.co/hQTNcwsL3N — brit (@pashedmotatos) May 28, 2024

It's a lovely sentiment and any wife would be honored to hear their husband say such kind words.

A husband giving gratitude and praise to his wife. Uh oh! Let all the single uglies start screeching. https://t.co/Q0yccNobee — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) May 28, 2024

Let's just ignore them.



















