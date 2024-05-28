Master Receipt Keeper Drew Holden Revisits Coverage of the Time Trump Ordered the...
Aid Deliveries to Gaza Suspended After Rough Seas Damage Biden's Pier
It's a Cult: Associated Press Is Disappointed More Movies Don't Talk About Climate...
Don't Mourn the Closing of Schools ... Rejoice Because Kids Have Been Released...
Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove...
Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballo...
How About NO? CBS Earns MASSIVE Ratio for Saying We Should Swap Foods...
The Hill: Harrison Butker's Misogyny Is Just the Conservative Agenda
This Is FINE: Windy City Illegal Immigrant Arrested 10 TIMES in 10 Months
Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Set to Release a Tell All Coinciding with the...
Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects
Cracker Barrel CEO Seeks to 'Revitalize' Beloved Chain and People Are NOT Optimistic...
CBS News: Secret Service Meeting With New York Jail Officials on What to...
Trump vs De Niro, Libertarian Rage, Buttigieg Owned!

Actor Chris Hemsworth Praised His Wife for Her Support and Immediately the Butker Comparisons Began

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on May 28, 2024
David James/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

For days, crazed Leftists have crafted multiple think pieces about Harrison Butker's praise of his wife, motherhood and home making during a commencement speech to other conservative Christians. It's ridiculous. He may be about to get some reprieve thanks to Chris Hemsworth.

Advertisement

Hemsworth made the mistake of thanking his wife and publicly stating he was able to be successful because of what she was doing behind the scenes. Shock and awe must commence. Please pass the smelling salts. 

They all need to head to a drum circle where their menses will all sync as they dance around a fire.

It's like the conservative Jumanji box has been opened and Butker and Hemsworth escaped. 

Recommended

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Just give them time.

Someone should have warned him.

Sorry, there is no room for nuance and wisdom in this debate. You must be mistaken.

A perfect example of someone who only heard what they wanted to hear from Butker. Butker never said a woman should be forced to be in her home or caring for children. He simply said it was a rewarding life and it is.

Advertisement

Don't give them any ideas.

It's a lovely sentiment and any wife would be honored to hear their husband say such kind words.

Let's just ignore them.






 

Tags: CANCELED HOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE CANCEL CULTURE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove Racism Is Real
Chad Felix Greene
How About NO? CBS Earns MASSIVE Ratio for Saying We Should Swap Foods to Fight Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Aid Deliveries to Gaza Suspended After Rough Seas Damage Biden's Pier
Brett T.
It's a Cult: Associated Press Is Disappointed More Movies Don't Talk About Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Cracker Barrel CEO Seeks to 'Revitalize' Beloved Chain and People Are NOT Optimistic About the Future
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe Grateful Calvin
Advertisement