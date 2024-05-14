Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Du...
Republicans Unite to Witness Democrat Witch Hunt Against Trump Go Down In Flames
The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick...
Mississippi Becomes Latest State to Give Biden's Title IX Rewrite the Boot
Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep...
Elon Musk Shares Simple AND Hilarious Meme About Mainstream Media
Protestors Learn the Hard Way That Hunger Strikes Leave You…Hungry
OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on...
Biden's Lie About Trump, Taxes, and Special Interests Fools Absolutely NO ONE
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing...
Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices...
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK...
Jerry Seinfeld to Duke Graduates: Let's Talk About This 'Privilege' Everyone Hates So...
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the...

Mayor Eric Adams Suggests Migrants Fill Empty Lifeguard Positions Because They're Good Swimmers

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on May 14, 2024
Meme

Mayor Eric Adams apparently has lost his mind. Perhaps all of his travel has interfered with his REM sleep and now he is talking crazy.

Advertisement

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday suggested migrants should be hired to fill the city’s lifeguard shortage — because “they’re excellent swimmers.”

Hizzoner dropped the comment after being asked during a City Hall briefing about lifeguard staffing at the city’s beaches and pools, which have increasingly had issues in recent years, ahead of Memorial Day. 

Going off on a tangent, Adams indicated that Gotham’s lifeguard shortages could easily be fixed if migrant work visas were being expedited for those jobs that needed to be filled up quickly.  

Apparently, this is just another Leftist making it clear they want migrants here to do the work Americans don't want to do. Democrats only see migrants as people they can use to do menial labor.

Adams literally just played into a terrible racial trope. What is wrong with this guy?

Basically!

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial
Brett T.
Advertisement

He really did.

He needs some better advisors.

The jokes write themselves.

Or 'The Onion' because it is no longer even an edgy satire site.

Our hero, Bill Melugin, the only person accurately reporting from the border, was left without words. That's a first.

Advertisement

Maybe if he had ever taken the time to study the migrant issue, he might know this.

If a Republican said this, it would be nonstop news, their career would be in shambles, and they likely would have to take their family into hiding.

Who could blame him?

Having that (D) after your name excuses everything when it comes to Mainstream Media. Being a Democrat has its privileges.






Tags: LIFE MIGRANTS NEW YORK MIGRANT CHILDREN ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial
Brett T.
The HOT First Portrait of King Charles Released IGNITES Twitter with Hilariously Sick Burns
justmindy
Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Dumb --->
Sam J.
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing Rampant Misinformation and RACISM
Sam J.
Elon Musk Shares Simple AND Hilarious Meme About Mainstream Media
justmindy
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Dan Goldman Met With Michael Cohen 'a Number of Times' to Prep Him for Trial Brett T.
Advertisement