Mayor Eric Adams Suggests Migrants Fill Empty Lifeguard Positions Because They're Good Swimmers

Mayor Eric Adams apparently has lost his mind. Perhaps all of his travel has interfered with his REM sleep and now he is talking crazy.

Mayor Adams suggests migrants could fill NYC’s lifeguard shortage — because ‘they’re excellent swimmers’ https://t.co/bYIVv5UtTE pic.twitter.com/6D2nbyuXf7 — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2024

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday suggested migrants should be hired to fill the city’s lifeguard shortage — because “they’re excellent swimmers.” Hizzoner dropped the comment after being asked during a City Hall briefing about lifeguard staffing at the city’s beaches and pools, which have increasingly had issues in recent years, ahead of Memorial Day. Going off on a tangent, Adams indicated that Gotham’s lifeguard shortages could easily be fixed if migrant work visas were being expedited for those jobs that needed to be filled up quickly.

Apparently, this is just another Leftist making it clear they want migrants here to do the work Americans don't want to do. Democrats only see migrants as people they can use to do menial labor.

"I mean, their backs are still wet!!!" - @NYCMayor — RBe (@RBPundit) May 14, 2024

Adams literally just played into a terrible racial trope. What is wrong with this guy?

Adams said this?! — Not K (@NotK_US) May 14, 2024

NYC Mayor Eric Adams just said since illegals are great swimmers they should be used as lifeguards.



This man is an imbecile.pic.twitter.com/ezNHavIOCx — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2024

Classy. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 14, 2024

No way @ericadamsfornyc really said this. No way.



He needs some better advisors.

.@SethDillon No need to change anything. Just post as is. https://t.co/T3nR6ErTg9 — Jo Thomas (@rthomas86) May 14, 2024

The jokes write themselves.

Somehow not the Babylon Bee https://t.co/p5gook4jil — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 14, 2024

This is Babylon Bee. Accounts must be having a technical glitch. https://t.co/rYhz2mj35H — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) May 14, 2024

Or 'The Onion' because it is no longer even an edgy satire site.

Our hero, Bill Melugin, the only person accurately reporting from the border, was left without words. That's a first.

Some of the most crossed portions of the Rio are shallow enough to simply walk across.

Good grief this dude. https://t.co/BmnpoJnjuZ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 14, 2024

Maybe if he had ever taken the time to study the migrant issue, he might know this.

Just imagine the media reaction is a Republican had said this. Just imagine. https://t.co/QXB1oRsaMh — John Lamm (@JohnLammTX) May 14, 2024

If a Republican said this, it would be nonstop news, their career would be in shambles, and they likely would have to take their family into hiding.

Who could blame him?

This is racist



But not a single Joe voter cares. They’re afraid to call out mayor Adams. https://t.co/jFIoFog5WY — Chale (@Chale333) May 14, 2024

Having that (D) after your name excuses everything when it comes to Mainstream Media. Being a Democrat has its privileges.



















