Robert F. Kennedy Likely Just Ended His Presidential Campaign with His Latest EXTREME Abortion Stance

After this latest policy stance by RFK, Jr. was announced, people are wondering if the brain worms did more damage than previously imagined. His own running mate seemed stunned by it.





BREAKING: Robert Kennedy Jr. endorses abortions up to birth.



"Even if it's full term."https://t.co/2VFOBxzChb pic.twitter.com/1xkzmDkwKt — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 9, 2024

Yes, he said even if it is full term. That is infanticide.

RFK Jr. says women can have abortions up to birth, surprising his VP pick: ‘I don’t know where that came from’ https://t.co/1bj9jk7cry pic.twitter.com/vw0YCuagzY — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says that women should be able to decide to get an abortion at any time during pregnancy — shocking his running mate Nicole Shanahan, who tried to claim “that is not Bobby’s position” on a recent podcast. “Every abortion is a tragedy. Many of them leave permanent trauma on a woman. But I think, ultimately, I don’t trust government to have a jurisdiction over people’s bodies,” Kennedy told former ESPN anchor Sage Steele on an episode of her eponymous podcast, which aired Wednesday. “I don’t think any woman has ever, ever in history, has said ‘I’m going to have a baby — I’m going to get pregnant and carry that baby to eight months of term and then I’m going to terminate the pregnancy,'” the 70-year-old continued. “I don’t think anybody wants to do that.” “I don’t trust the state and I think we need to trust the woman,” Kennedy concluded.

Lately, we've heard about a woman who left her baby alone at home for over a week while she partied with her boyfriend and another who left her toddler while she went out of the country on vacation. Forgive us if we don't trust 'all' women.

“I spoke to Bobby about this, and at the end of the day, he says ‘Yes, this is a woman’s choice, period.’ And I said, ‘Even up until birth?’ And ‘yes’ was his answer,” Steele told Shanahan in an episode that aired May 1. “Oh!” Shanahan exclaimed before saying that “this is why women should be having this conversation.”

Apparently, Kennedy's VP pick was taken back by his blunt answer.

Libertarians: “Omg this guy is so brave and principled. Yay freedom. We’re morons.” https://t.co/VAy9UFpiu9 — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@SouthernKeeks) May 9, 2024

Um, decades of abject lunacy? Maybe came from there? https://t.co/29wbBobJaJ — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 9, 2024

Remember when folks were suggesting Trump should choose Kennedy as his running mate?

Kennedy comes out for murder. A fetus can likely survive at 24 weeks. This isn't a pro life post, this is an anti infanticide post. What kind of soulless person would be ok with this???? #Kennedy2024 is just as bad as the rest of the leftists. Only choice is #Trump2024 https://t.co/qPLZrAK1nw — North Side Anthony 🇺🇸 (@chicagoanthony_) May 9, 2024

This is who the left are now, soulless, morally bankrupt and seriously deranged. https://t.co/yrNHz0Op3d — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 9, 2024

This just ended your presidential nomination. Sick! That's not abortion, that's f'ng murder you imbecile! 🤬@RobertKennedyJr

I guess that brain worm ate the last brain cell you had left. OMG...I can't with you. Get lost! https://t.co/uw3dp0NuRU — I Don't Give A Flying F**k✈️ (@HopsClouds) May 9, 2024

For a moment, it seemed Kennedy might be one of those sane, moderate Democrats. He just squashed that notion.



