Kristi Noem Attempts to Explain Dog Shooting Story and the Responses are Less Than Sympathetic

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on April 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, we told you about the revelation in Kristi Noem's recent book about shooting her dog. After taking a ton of heat on social media and on cable news last night, Noem issued an explainer of sorts today.

She maybe should have worked on that press release a bit longer.

The daughter of the late Senator John McCain was certainly not impressed.

She really needs better advisers.

This is one of those times what is legally permissible is not the most humane decision. It is much like abortion.

There were defenders in the comments who believe her choice was justified under the circumstances.

Correct. She is now trying to appeal to a national audience, and not just a swath of people who live off the land. This is why she needs more savvy consultants who would tell her dogs are revered in the United States.

This was such an easy proverbial landmine to avoid and she stomped right on it.

Also, in politics, if you are explaining, you are losing.




