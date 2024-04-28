Kristi Noem Attempts to Explain Dog Shooting Story and the Responses are Less Than Sympathetic

Yesterday, we told you about the revelation in Kristi Noem's recent book about shooting her dog. After taking a ton of heat on social media and on cable news last night, Noem issued an explainer of sorts today.

I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 28, 2024

She maybe should have worked on that press release a bit longer.

My family has a ranch outside of Sedona - no one has ever shot a dog for any reason. This is not a “rural/ranch” thing. My Dads dog Burmas ashes are on our family mantle after he died naturally.



This story is something out of a horror movie. https://t.co/KKc0EZS8K6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 28, 2024

The daughter of the late Senator John McCain was certainly not impressed.

Now she’s lying to justify her disgusting behavior by claiming that the dog bit multiple people.



But the original story was that the dog killed a few chickens and snapped at her.



Her career is done. https://t.co/eC2nKE4P2i — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 28, 2024

She really needs better advisers.

"How I Shot My Puppy And Why You Should Be Okay With It'



Get bent, Kristi https://t.co/2KkXqPnaN8 — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) April 28, 2024

“I was legally allowed to shoot that puppy in the face” is an amazing defense, this is great comedy. https://t.co/Q8sSR9o9Ky — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 28, 2024

This is one of those times what is legally permissible is not the most humane decision. It is much like abortion.

Count me in the camp of put the dog down if it's biting people. No one cares what Tim Pool says her career is going to be just fine. https://t.co/zFtijFYb4R — David Brady Sr (@HomegrownGlass) April 28, 2024

There were defenders in the comments who believe her choice was justified under the circumstances.

TLDR - she shot a puppy. https://t.co/lwxPwqvDHn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 28, 2024

If @KristiNoem had read the Nextdoor app, she’d understand that the culture today is dominated by people who value animals—including pests, predators, and mad dogs—more than they value human life (including, sadly, infant life).



And her editor inexcusably let her down. https://t.co/FDsIhLDJin — Phil Johnson (@Phil_Johnson_) April 28, 2024

Correct. She is now trying to appeal to a national audience, and not just a swath of people who live off the land. This is why she needs more savvy consultants who would tell her dogs are revered in the United States.

Bad day on social media when you find yourself defending dog execution. https://t.co/oLJwyBin8N — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 28, 2024

This was such an easy proverbial landmine to avoid and she stomped right on it.

No matter how many times you double down - you’re still losing https://t.co/JmNGRGA6hm — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) April 28, 2024

There’s basic 101 media training that tells you to stay silent when there’s absolutely NOT a remotely winnable response. I am amazed that her handlers let her post this. Media 101; when you can’t win; stay silent! And, 💔🐶 please don’t shoot puppies. https://t.co/3hKrCixiB9 — Alison J. Rapping (@AlisonRapping) April 28, 2024

Also, in politics, if you are explaining, you are losing.











