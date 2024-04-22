Sen. John Fetterman: Add Some Tiki Torches and It's Chartlottesville
Brisbane Schoolgirls Afraid to Use Restroom After Their Spaces Were Converted to 'Unisex'...
Pro-Israel Professor Barred From Entering Columbia's 'Liberated Zone' for His Own Safety
Scientific American Looks at Misinformation Being Used Against Transgender People
'I Paid the Price for Their Inaction': Jewish Student Stabbed in Eye at...
Axios, WaPo Praise Speaker Mike Johnson for His Courage and Bravery
A Tale of Two College Experiences for Jewish Students Summed Up in One...
Dancing, Pizza, and Calls to Exterminate Jews: NYT Plays the 'Mostly Peaceful' Card...
NBC News Correspondent Assures Us Campus Protests Are Mostly Peaceful
Poll Showing DeSantis With 'One of the Highest Disapproval Ratings for Govs' Needs...
Hamas Takeover of Columbia, Trump on Fire, Maher Exposes Hollywood!
Orwell to White Courtesy Phone: NYT Argues Government Surveillance Keeps Us Safe, Earns...
President Joe Biden Does the 'Good People on Both Sides' Line to Describe...
John Stossel Has #EarthDay Climate Change Reality Checks Guaranteed to Enrage Serial Alarm...

Rebekah Jones Has Dyed Her Hair and Now Fancies Herself a Phoenix Rising

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on April 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Oh, Rebekah. What is she up to now? Rebekah Jones, the 'scientist' who has made a career of attempting and failing to prove Ron DeSantis lied about COVID numbers, has taken on her newest personality. Apparently, after losing BIGLY to Matt Gaetz in her failed run for Congress in Florida, she has moved onto New York. She is the one woman leaving Florida to move to New York. She will fit right in with all the hysterical absurdity there. 

Advertisement

She looks like a 'Hunger Games' extra who wasn't chosen.

Oh no, it's real.

Honestly, she probably thinks she is a bird.

Recommended

John Stossel Has #EarthDay Climate Change Reality Checks Guaranteed to Enrage Serial Alarmists
Doug P.
Advertisement

She thinks entirely too much of herself to ever think her actual whole identity and personality is the cause of her problems.

Certainly she has considered it.

She needs way more than a hair colorist to fix all of her problems.

Without any of the charm or wit.

Advertisement

The best part is the look she is giving the camera. She is so silly.

No one loves Rebekah as much as Rebekah loves Rebekah.

Perhaps, it's best to just count the smallest of blessings.





Tags: FLORIDA RON DESANTIS COVID REBEKAH JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Stossel Has #EarthDay Climate Change Reality Checks Guaranteed to Enrage Serial Alarmists
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scientific American Looks at Misinformation Being Used Against Transgender People
Brett T.
Brisbane Schoolgirls Afraid to Use Restroom After Their Spaces Were Converted to 'Unisex' Toilets
Amy Curtis
'I Paid the Price for Their Inaction': Jewish Student Stabbed in Eye at Yale Protest Speaks Out
Amy Curtis
Pro-Israel Professor Barred From Entering Columbia's 'Liberated Zone' for His Own Safety
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Stossel Has #EarthDay Climate Change Reality Checks Guaranteed to Enrage Serial Alarmists Doug P.
Advertisement