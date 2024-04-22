Rebekah Jones Has Dyed Her Hair and Now Fancies Herself a Phoenix Rising

Oh, Rebekah. What is she up to now? Rebekah Jones, the 'scientist' who has made a career of attempting and failing to prove Ron DeSantis lied about COVID numbers, has taken on her newest personality. Apparently, after losing BIGLY to Matt Gaetz in her failed run for Congress in Florida, she has moved onto New York. She is the one woman leaving Florida to move to New York. She will fit right in with all the hysterical absurdity there.

Episode #1833, in which Rebekah Jones attempts to revive her dead career by giving herself another dye job - one that unfortunately goes comically bad. pic.twitter.com/2RmmHDXVvX — George Jones (@GeoJones) April 22, 2024

NEW: Unemployed criminal Rebekah Jones compares herself to a rising Phoenix; announces that she’s “jumping off the epidemiology track” (she was never on it) to get back into reporting about the environment; lies about having completed PhD work; asks for money.… pic.twitter.com/qK9ibjBQNw — Max (@MaxNordau) April 22, 2024

She looks like a 'Hunger Games' extra who wasn't chosen.

I first saw it it a screenshot someone sent me, and honestly thought they'd photoshopped it in order to make her look bad. 🤣 — George Jones (@GeoJones) April 22, 2024

Oh no, it's real.

That’s not a Phoenix rising, unless she calls that forehead a Phoenix. — Joe Kothe (@joekothe) April 22, 2024

Honestly, she probably thinks she is a bird.

That's a fivehead. Ironic for someone who spent her failed congressional campaign mocking Gaetz's. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) April 22, 2024

I remember trying to dye my hair with kool-aid when I was a kid. But I think most people grow out of it before their 30s. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 22, 2024

How long til she legally changes her name too? — William Hammer (@HammerTime2499) April 22, 2024

That's what she'd do if she was smart. But no, she's too attached to the idea of herself as a "celebrity scientist" and "pop-culture icon". — George Jones (@GeoJones) April 22, 2024

She thinks entirely too much of herself to ever think her actual whole identity and personality is the cause of her problems.

Is she non-binary yet? — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) April 22, 2024

Certainly she has considered it.

You can tell it was a very badly done DIY box job. She needs a good colorist to fix this mess. — AbbieNikole (@AbbieN76293) April 22, 2024

She needs way more than a hair colorist to fix all of her problems.

First came to mind. pic.twitter.com/hoO4FrSTWU — It Was Cold The Day We Met (@ItWasWarmT1344) April 22, 2024

Without any of the charm or wit.

Wash your hair Rebekah “JOKES” @GeoRebekah — Wade Gallagher (@GallagherWade23) April 22, 2024

The best part is the look she is giving the camera. She is so silly.

Just think…she took 50 photos and those were the two she thought was the most flattering — Daniel (@FinEssentials) April 22, 2024

No one loves Rebekah as much as Rebekah loves Rebekah.

Well at least she isn't claiming to be on the geopolitics track and "reporting" on the Middle East anymore, I guess. Could always be worse — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 22, 2024

Perhaps, it's best to just count the smallest of blessings.















