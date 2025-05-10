Hakeem Jeffries Whines About 'Hands Off' While His Dem Pal Throws Punches at ICE Agents

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries took to X to cry foul over a supposed assault on Congress members during a protest at an ICE facility in Newark, claiming the Trump administration is out of control. But the internet—and some damning body cam footage—has a different story to tell.

The Trump administration has repeatedly broken the law and skirted court orders while deporting American citizens, including children, without the due process protections guaranteed by the Constitution… Keep your hands off of Members of Congress. https://t.co/1Rt8x4lH9W — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 10, 2025

Oh, the irony—Hakeem preaching about keeping hands off while his colleague was caught on camera throwing hands at federal agents.

Holy sh@t Rep McIver is an unhinged psychopath. Undercover ICE body cam shows her screeching at federal agents, & physically assaulting them.

"I touch whoever I want MF!... You will pay!”

Then goes on TV and plays victim, like a typical dem.

PRISON. https://t.co/SEBCko4G38 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 10, 2025

Looks like someone forgot the “congressional oversight” memo includes not punching ICE agents—guess McIver thought “touch whoever I want” was in the Constitution.

Democrat thugs (see red jacket) attacked law enforcement.

The Democrat Party is the party of violence.

https://t.co/EnYVEQGPOh — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸🐊 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2025

Red jacket, red flags—Democrats showing their true colors by turning a protest into a brawl.

Democrats tried to have American workers vaccinated or starving without a job.

Don’t preach at us about “keeping your hands off the American people”. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) May 10, 2025

Pot, meet kettle—Cryptid Politics reminds us of the Democrats’ own handsy history with American rights.

The children were not deported, the illegal parents chose to take the children with them back to their home country.

Democrats do not fight for Americans they fight for illegals.

Democrats are cancer to the United States. https://t.co/bUIy0qKRcR — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) May 10, 2025

Molly Pitcher isn’t buying the sob story—turns out the “deported kids” narrative is just another Democrat talking point.

The same people who locked us in our homes, masked our kids, and sicced the FBI on parents are now pretending to be victims because they got told “no.” Sit down. You’re not above the law. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 10, 2025

The Undercurrent with the ultimate clapback: Democrats don’t get to play victim after years of playing dictator.

Don’t commit crimes on video.

I know this is hard for you to understand, but just because you’re a Democrat doesn’t mean you can go commit crimes and not go to prison.

I know, this is a complicated issue for you to grasp, but please try!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 10, 2025

Matt with the mic drop—pro tip for Democrats: maybe don’t assault federal agents on camera and then cry about it.

We’ve “broken the law” by deporting people who *actually* broke the law? Many of which have committed *actual* crimes in our country against our own citizens?



Just a reminder — this country is in support of Trump’s deportation efforts — especially criminals. https://t.co/G9KV3AVkZS pic.twitter.com/K34IAcY70A — Armani Gracia (@armanigracia) May 10, 2025

Hakeem's grasp of reality is a bit off.