Hakeem Jeffries Whines About 'Hands Off' While His Dem Pal Throws Punches at ICE Agents

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries took to X to cry foul over a supposed assault on Congress members during a protest at an ICE facility in Newark, claiming the Trump administration is out of control. But the internet—and some damning body cam footage—has a different story to tell.

Oh, the irony—Hakeem preaching about keeping hands off while his colleague was caught on camera throwing hands at federal agents.

Looks like someone forgot the “congressional oversight” memo includes not punching ICE agents—guess McIver thought “touch whoever I want” was in the Constitution.

Red jacket, red flags—Democrats showing their true colors by turning a protest into a brawl.

Pot, meet kettle—Cryptid Politics reminds us of the Democrats’ own handsy history with American rights.

Molly Pitcher isn’t buying the sob story—turns out the “deported kids” narrative is just another Democrat talking point.

The Undercurrent with the ultimate clapback: Democrats don’t get to play victim after years of playing dictator.

Matt with the mic drop—pro tip for Democrats: maybe don’t assault federal agents on camera and then cry about it.

Hakeem's grasp of reality is a bit off.

