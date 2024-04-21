The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringe Worthy Apology to Congressman Ritchie Torres

Apparently, Mohamed Hadid is having second thoughts about his nasty private messages to Congressman Ritchie Torres.

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid has issued this statement apologizing for his direct messages to Congressman @RitchieTorres.



The NY Post reported earlier today that Hadid sent racist and homophobic direct messages to Congressman Torres.



Original Story:… pic.twitter.com/kWOPiLgXoG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2024

Hadid has issued this apology (using that term very loosely) after coverage of his misdeeds directed at Torres. It's not an apology at all. It is using the causes of racism and homophobia to try and shield himself from criticism. Americans are all aware of what would actually happen to gay people in 'Palestine'.

That might be among the worst apologies I’ve ever read. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 21, 2024

He is not sorry. He is sorry his daughters are facing backlash. Period.

"I apologize for my angry rant on this topic with another, very similar, angry rant on this topic." — Matt Knee (@matt_knee) April 20, 2024

His daughters need to be boycotted. If their father is such a rabid Jew-hater there’s no way they don’t share the same views. Nazis should never be employed by anyone. — jack ✝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@F4bP4m) April 20, 2024

His daughters believe the same things he believes. They've had to apologize for spreading false stories since the October 7th atrocities in Israel themselves.

If he’s so concerned about Palestine he should use his millions of $ to help rebuild it and stop bullying US Senators. — Cheryl (@cdevorinvan) April 20, 2024

Better yet, he should move back there.

That's not an apology or even close to an apology. In fact it's just a different attack against Ritchie Torres. Irrespective of whether you agree with Torres or not (I do not), this is absolutely scurrilous. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 21, 2024

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father is a bigot and racist, which isn't all that much of a surprise.



This is a pathetic excuse for an apology, and no one should accept this garbage. https://t.co/ZPlKSFBaRy — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 21, 2024

Mohamed Hadid is a multimillionaire real estate mogul with dual Jordanian-American citizenship.



Yet he is still considered a “refugee” under UNRWA and invokes his "refugee status" in his non-apology / apology note to Congressman Ritchie Torres.



UNRWA has raised generations of… pic.twitter.com/m3JzsjT5Fo — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 20, 2024

This is an important time to reiterate his daughters are two of the most famous young women of our time right now. They have extraordinary privilege and this country has afforded them benefits most could not even imagine.

He must not realize over 2 million Arabs happily live in Israel! Him and his daughters are too full of hate, to be burdened by actual facts. — TexanQueenBee🌷 (@TexanQueenB) April 20, 2024

If there was a museum for the worst apologies ever made in history, this one by Mohamed Hadid would be framed and hanging in its own wing.#SorryNotSorry https://t.co/K71dgsux73 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 21, 2024

The only use for this apology is a sample of how not to apologize for anyone looking for a model in the future. No one is buying his nonsense.















