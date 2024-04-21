Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringe Worthy Apology to Congressman Ritchie Torres

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on April 21, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

Apparently, Mohamed Hadid is having second thoughts about his nasty private messages to Congressman Ritchie Torres.

Hadid has issued this apology (using that term very loosely) after coverage of his misdeeds directed at Torres. It's not an apology at all. It is using the causes of racism and homophobia to try and shield himself from criticism. Americans are all aware of what would actually happen to gay people in 'Palestine'. 

He is not sorry. He is sorry his daughters are facing backlash. Period.

His daughters believe the same things he believes. They've had to apologize for spreading false stories since the October 7th atrocities in Israel themselves. 

Better yet, he should move back there.

This is an important time to reiterate his daughters are two of the most famous young women of our time right now. They have extraordinary privilege and this country has afforded them benefits most could not even imagine.

The only use for this apology is a sample of how not to apologize for anyone looking for a model in the future. No one is buying his nonsense.





Tags: CELEBRITIES GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE

