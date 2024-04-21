WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter...
'Send in the National Guard': Jewish Students at Columbia Deserve to Attend Class...
J.K. Rowling on Trans Study Critics: 'No Objective Truth or Scientific Fact Will...
Lefties SQUEEING Over Michelle Obama Shopping at Target Without Being Recognized is SO...
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods...
Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You...
X is NOT HAPPY With Jake Tapper for his Post on Antisemitic Harassment...
'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign...
Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNI...
Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to...
Report: Woman Miscarries in Restroom After Hospital Refuses to Help Her, GOP to...
Legal Analyst Fact-Checks Story About Furries Harassing Kids
San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violen...

Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel Support

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on April 21, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In another story of 'you can safely support anything and be praised EXCEPT Israel', we bring you the crazy story of millionaire Mohamed Hadid and his harassment of Congressman Ritchie Torres. Hadid is also the father of Gigi and Bella Hadid, super famous models with huge followings of their own.

Advertisement

It’s not model behavior. 

Luxury real estate developer Mohamed Hadid — father of nepobaby models Bella and Gigi — has spent months bombarding Rep. Ritchie Torres with dozens of racist and homophobic messages, according to screenshots obtained by The Post. 

The progressive Democrat apparently become a target for Hadid in the wake of his outspoken defense of Israel after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre. 

The Hadids are Palestinian and Mohamed is reportedly living in a $4.5 million “cottage” in Beverly Hills. 

As a reminder, Congressman Torres is not a Republican. He is a Democrat. His crime in Hadid's eyes consists solely of supporting Israel. 

“You worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar,” Hadid, 75, told Torres in an Instagram direct message sent from his verified account — adding the Congressman was a “slave to whites.”

What a nice guy.

“Make sure you dress as KKK to hide that ugly gray colored face of yours,” the developer added. “I know about Bronx.”

Torres, 36, made history in 2021 when he became the first openly gay African American, and first openly gay Hispanic member, of Congress.

“You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K,”  Hadid saId in another message, referring to the  American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying group.

Recommended

NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.
Advertisement

Weird because it almost sounds like Hadid is the one who could be part of the KKK and not Torres.

Mohamed Hadid has a long history of bigoted social media ranting.

Just weeks after the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israeli civilians, Hadid compared Israelis to Nazis, and last month blasted President Biden on Instagram as a “Zionist criminal” who would be hunted down like “the Nazis.” 

Bella and Gigi Hadid have also been outspoken in support of the Palestinian cause. 

Bella marched in behalf of her brethren during protests in 2021. 

His daughters are almost as wrong and problematic as him. They just happen to be very attractive and so they can get away with it. They are partly responsible for turning young people against Israel as they have such significant and rabid followings.

True. It is just much more out in the open now.

Advertisement

Between this and threatening students at Columbia, it is becoming clear they are feeling very emboldened. That should terrify America.


Tags: HOLLYWOOD ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT KKK LEFTIES NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Amy Curtis
Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You Do Not Wish Death on MAGA
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling on Trans Study Critics: 'No Objective Truth or Scientific Fact Will Shake a Fundamentalist'
Amy Curtis
Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter World
justmindy
X is NOT HAPPY With Jake Tapper for his Post on Antisemitic Harassment at Columbia/Barnard, Like at ALL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER Sam J.
Advertisement