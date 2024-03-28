BREAKING: Democratic Mega Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced for Crypto Crimes

Back in November, we told you Sam Bankman-Fried had been convicted for crypto crimes. Today, came the sentencing.

BREAKING: Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for defrauding customers and investors.



Bankman-Fried stole $8 billion from customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.



“He knew it was wrong. He knew it was criminal. He regrets that he made a very… pic.twitter.com/NatRGb4MLr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2024

Yes, that says 8 billion. He will have 25 years in federal prison to think about it. He will leave jail a middle aged man. Perhaps he can take up laps around the prison like Ghislane Maxwell.

He only got 25 years because he got caught. They never thought he would. https://t.co/YQEXRM4Htu pic.twitter.com/T5MH1GvQJl — Ruby (@thisorthat17) March 28, 2024

Honestly, it's shocking he got any time at all with all the Democratic politicians he counted as friends. He had donated so much to their campaigns he obviously expected their protection. Apparently, he was so sloppy, they had no choice but to let Law Enforcement do their thing.

Yea you lost the largest donor to the DNC. 🙄 https://t.co/V7DtcvcR83 — FloridaTropics (@TropicsFlorida) March 28, 2024

SBF will never serve 25 years. Hell there’s a decent chance he’ll be pardoned… https://t.co/KTjLokg860 — 🇺🇸Bumpy7🇺🇸 (@SwayzeGuy) March 28, 2024

While that's possible, this is a Federal crime, so he needs the President to pardon him. He should have considered donating to the Trump campaign more frequently as 'The Don' very well may win the Presidential election if current polls hold. Sam should have diversified his contributions to ensure he was safe no matter who was in office. Rookie mistake.

25 years instead of what; 50-100y? There is no possibility of parole in federal criminal cases, but Sam can still shave time off his 25-year sentence with good behavior.

"SBF may serve as little as 12.5 years.” https://t.co/5hbsbDvbuP — Stephen Paris (@sgParis) March 28, 2024

Just think How bad President Trump would have been blamed if all the people in this picture with Bankman were replaced with the Trump Family!! https://t.co/OsdAT3u1Ro — Curtis (@curtiscastle7) March 28, 2024

Oh, this would be front page news and way more people would have been arrested.

Just 25 for this corrupt elitist? Once again this punk gets a pass. https://t.co/ZR4cOXiUpR — Freeman 4Ever (@4ever_freeman) March 28, 2024

Is he at the Biden/Clinton/Obama fundraiser before reporting to jail. 🤣 he’s got the money 🤣 https://t.co/rg9ayzkgVa — 🇺🇸Fran Zwink🇺🇸 (@FranZwink) March 28, 2024

Honestly, it wouldn't be a surprise if he took in one more party fundraiser before he reports to jail.

Why did SBF not get life in prison?



And have all the politicians who received stolen donations returned them?



Seems like the Democrats are once again getting off easy. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 28, 2024

Excellent question! Why aren't those campaigns returning all those illegal contributions and possibly paying back some of the people who were defrauded. There is way more accountability to go around.

