BREAKING: Democratic Mega Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced for Crypto Crimes

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Back in November, we told you Sam Bankman-Fried had been convicted for crypto crimes. Today, came the sentencing.

Yes, that says 8 billion. He will have 25 years in federal prison to think about it. He will leave jail a middle aged man. Perhaps he can take up laps around the prison like Ghislane Maxwell.

Honestly, it's shocking he got any time at all with all the Democratic politicians he counted as friends. He had donated so much to their campaigns he obviously expected their protection. Apparently, he was so sloppy, they had no choice but to let Law Enforcement do their thing.

While that's possible, this is a Federal crime, so he needs the President to pardon him. He should have considered donating to the Trump campaign more frequently as 'The Don' very well may win the Presidential election if current polls hold. Sam should have diversified his contributions to ensure he was safe no matter who was in office. Rookie mistake.

Oh, this would be front page news and way more people would have been arrested.

Honestly, it wouldn't be a surprise if he took in one more party fundraiser before he reports to jail.

Excellent question! Why aren't those campaigns returning all those illegal contributions and possibly paying back some of the people who were defrauded. There is way more accountability to go around.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





